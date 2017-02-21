Dimash Kudaibergen Visited Chengdu as the First "Trip to China" Ambassador

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On February 18th, Kazakhstanian singer Dimash Kudaibergen finished his first public welfare show in Chengdu.

Dimash participated in the "Trip to Chengdu" program as the first "Trip to China" ambassador. He made close interaction with pandas, felt local folk culture in Kuanzhai Alleys and tasted authentic Sichuan food.

Dimash arrived in Chengdu on schedulein the evening of February 17th. Having stayed up all night to record the HNTV program, Singer, he seemed a bit tired. Although he was yet to start his trip in Chengdu, the young singer indicated sincerely that fans in Sichuan had deeply moved him; he was very thankful for their care and support and hoped there would be more chances for him to be in Chengdu and meet them.

As the first "Trip to China" ambassador, Dimash went to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding on February 18th and realized his years-long dream to see pandas with his own eyes. Accompanied by breeders, Dimash got a chance to hug a panda and feed it with apples and steamed corn bread. One remarkable thing was that Dimash was given special permit into the "Moon Maternity Ward" to see the panda cubs closely.

Later, a representative of the Base presented a souvenir to Dimash.

He said excitedly that it was an unforgettable trip in which he not only got to see and interact with baby pandas, but also learned a lot about panda breeding. He called on people to care for and protect giant pandas and other endangered animals.

After visiting the panda base, Dimash hoped to see more of China, the mystical and great civilization.

Dimash then went to the Kuanzhai Alleys to feel the local culture and folk music of Chengdu.

Deep in the alleys, Dimash was surprised to meet the "happy couple", Mr. Bao Guo'an and his wife who once appeared on the stage of the program "Dream of China" and were then singing and playing musical instruments.

The performance of students and teachers from Chengdu Paotongshu Primary School astonished Dimash. He interacted with the students at the time.

As a gift to the lovely kids and fans, he offered to sing a song for them, which caused a burst of applause.

Dimash was crowned as the "No. 001 Ambassador" of the "Trip to China".

At the first stop of the program Chengdu, Dimash got the honor to be the first "Ambassador" of the "Trip to China and Find Beauties of Sichuan" activity jointly recommended by the Organizing Committee and the Information Office of Chengdu Municipal People's Government and received the certificate from the Organizing Committee.

According to Dimash, it was a great pleasure for him to be the "First Ambassador of Trip to China" in the world.

"I like China very much. Thank you, Chengdu, for giving me such precious memories of interacting with pandas closely. I hope that I will have opportunities to visit more places in China. I love China," said Dimash. "I'm in China!"

With the theme of "Sharing the Beauty of China with the World", "Trip to China" is a promotional activity, guided by the External Promotion Bureau of the State Council Information Office of the P.R.China, supported by the Sichuan Provincial Commission of Tourism Development and jointly held by the China Intercontinental Communication Center and associated organizations.

By broadcasting the experience of foreign stars, internet celebrities and volunteers through TV, internet and media platforms at home and abroad, this program aims to enable the world to know more about China in terms of its history, culture, landscape, folk customs, development and multi-ethnic culture.

In this trip, Dimash not only felt the cultural characteristics of Chengdu but also got a deep understanding of Chinese culture.

From the experience, Dimash has drawn many inspirations. He told us that he would do more meaningful things for the music cultural exchange between Kazakhstan and China in the future.

Sichuan, located in the hinterland of southwestern China, is of a long history, beautiful landscape and profound Bashu culture and is reputed as the "Land of Abundance".

The giant panda, the "friendly ambassador" of China, has actively promoted the friendship and mutual understanding between China and foreign countries.

Therefore, Sichuan was selected as the first stop of the "Trip to China" as it is the home of giant panda. The opening ceremony of the "Trip to China and Find Beauties of Sichuan" was planned to be held in Chengdu on Friday, Feb. 24.

A series of affiliated activities will be successively carried out in other cities to fully demonstrate the charm of China to the world.