QNAP Launches Thunderbolt 2 NAS TVS-882ST2 with Intel Core i5 Processor, Dual 10GbE, USB 3.1 10Gbps

TAIPEI, Taiwan, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QNAP ® Systems, Inc. released the TVS-882ST2 Thunderbolt' 2 NAS. Powered by an energy-efficient Intel® 6th Generation 14nm Core' i5 Quad-core processor with AES-NI hardware encryption and supporting eight 2.5" SATA 6Gb/s SSD/HDD, it also includes high-speed Thunderbolt 2 connectivity, 10GbE 10GBASE-T dual networking ports, USB 3.1 Type-C/Type-A 10Gbps ports, 4K HDMI output and provides a Thunderbolt/NAS/iSCSI SAN triple solution. The TVS-882ST2 empowers intensive applications such as 4K video editing, and provides high-speed data access, backup and sharing. The TVS-882ST2 is also suitable for an all-SSD configuration to provide the utmost performance.

Running the new 64-bit QTS 4.3 operating system, the TVS-882ST2 supports the Thunderbolt to Ethernet (T2E) Converter that allows the Thunderbolt port to act as an Ethernet connection. This allows users of devices without Ethernet ports to connect to networks without requiring an extra adapter. Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 adapters (sold separately) can also be used with the TVS-882ST2 to provide additional connectivity options.

"The TVS-882ST2 is a powerful NAS that provides incredible performance and connectivity to meet the needs of storage-intensive tasks such as high-resolution media editing. By exclusively using 2.5" drives, the TVS-88ST2 is also incredibly compact and especially suited for small studios and other space-conscious environments," said Jason Hsu, QNAP Product Manager. "Users can choose to use normal HHD or SDD with either Thunderbolt 2 or 10GbE high-speed transferring interface to complete their daily tasks like data access, data sharing or video editing."

More than being a high-speed storage solution to boost the workflow for video producer and organization, the TVS-882ST2 can empower various digital applications with its abundant functions. Virtualization Station allows users to host Windows, Linux, UNIX and Android' based virtual machines on the NAS; Container Station integrates LXC and Docker® lightweight virtualization technologies; QvPC Technology allows the TVS-882ST2 to be used as a PC by connecting a keyboard, mouse and HDMI display; Linux Station also allows the TVS-882ST2 to be used as a Ubuntu®-based PC.

The TVS-882ST2 is easily expandable to meet growing data requirements. Users can connect up to six Thunderbolt 2 expansion enclosures (TX-800P or TX-500P or two USB 3.0 expansion enclosures (UX-800P or UX-500P) to the TVS-882ST2 to maximize storage space. With VJBOD (Virtual JBOD), users can also leverage the TVS-882ST2 to expand the storage space of other QNAP NAS and create virtual storage pools and volumes on virtual disks for operating NAS services.

Key specifications

TVS-882ST2-i5-8G

Intel® 6th Generation 14nm Core' i5-6442EQ 1.9GHz Quad-core processor; 8GB SODIMM DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 32GB); hardware-accelerated encryption; 2 x Thunderbolt 2 ports; 8 x 2.5' SATA 6Gb/s SSD/HDD (hot-swappable); 2 x 10GBase-T LAN ports; 2 x Gigabit LAN ports; 1 x HDMI output (up to 4K 30Hz); 2 x USB 3.1 ports (USB-C + USB-A, up to 10Gb/s); 2 x USB 3.0 ports; 1 x 3.5mm audio output; 1 x 3.5 mm microphone jack (dynamic microphones only); 1 x LCD screen; 1 x remote control

Availability

The TVS-882ST2 is now available. For further details on other QNAP NAS solutions and more information on where to buy, please visit http://www.qnap.com.

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc., as its brand promise 'Quality Network Appliance Provider', aims to deliver comprehensive offerings of cutting edge network attached storage (NAS) and network video recorder (NVR) solutions featured with ease-of-use, robust operation, large storage capacity, and trustworthy reliability. QNAP integrates technologies and designs to bring forth quality products that effectively improve business efficiency on file sharing, virtualization applications, storage management and surveillance in the business environments, as well as enrich entertainment life for home users with the offering of a fun multimedia centre experience. Headquartered in Taipei, QNAP delivers its solutions to the global market with nonstop innovation. More information is at http://www.qnap.com.

Media Contacts

marketing@qnap.com

Tel: +886-2-2641-2000

