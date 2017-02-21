CL8.com Launches Next-Generation Public Cloud in Cyprus, Running on the OnApp Cloud Management Platform

LONDON, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudLayer8 (CL8.com), the latest innovative service provider in Cyprus, has launched the country's most advanced public cloud service using the OnApp cloud management platform. CL8.com's new cloud offers a fully automated, self-service cloud hosting service for business customers across Cyprus, Greece and the Middle East - aimed at enterprises in banking/finance, forex, the fiduciary sector, real estate, shipping, energy and small businesses.

CL8.com's new cloud service is hosted in its independent, Tier III datacenter in Limassol - the most modern datacenter on the island. It takes full advantage of the automated provisioning, flexible billing and self-service capabilities of the OnApp cloud platform to offer pre-configured and custom cloud instances for local and international businesses. It also takes advantage of the OnApp Federation, the global network of OnApp clouds, to help local businesses expand internationally, and help international businesses target customers across Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

"While there have been some cloud services available to businesses in our market, they've been too complex, too expensive and too difficult to use," said Vasilis Constantinou, Chief Information Officer at CL8.com. "Over the last year we've grown by offering hosting services, managed services and security solutions that are easy to deploy and add value for our local customers: we chose OnApp to help us bring that same focus to the cloud. Using OnApp means we can now offer an enterprise-class cloud product for local and international businesses, combined with our local expertise and 24/7 support, to bring simple, powerful and effective IT infrastructure to our clients."

Using the OnApp Federation enables CL8.com to offer global scale and geographic reach as part of its new cloud service. For local customers in Cyprus, it provides easy access to cloud infrastructure across the world to help them reach new markets; and it gives international customers an easy way to deploy applications and data in CL8.com's cloud, to expand into Cyprus, Southern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. CL8.com will also be extending its services to include OnApp CDN (Content Delivery Network).

