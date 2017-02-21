Advanced Logic Analytics (ALA),a provider of enterprise-class big data and finance analytics solutions for buy- and sell-side institutions and other financial firms, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Tilman Sayer as Chief Information Officer to further develop the company's financial analytic products and solutions. Tilman will report to MD, Nick Ellis.

Tilman will lead the strategic development of ALA's new and market-leading ALA OneLogic financial analytics suite which includes models for behavioral, emotional and sentiment-based trading and portfolio optimisation models. "There is a rising importance to financial enterprise use of big data analytics in the markets, in addition to our ALA OneLogic compliance, big data and financial analytics solutions, we have many plans underway, including building digital finance advice, 'Robo-Advisor', that will utilise our algorithms to automatically allocate, manage and optimise client assets." said Nick Ellis, managing director at ALA.

Commenting, Pim Dale, CEO at ALA said: "For traders, our predictive models identify and catch signs of bubbles, market trends, overconfidence in M&A deals, and other useful trading indicators, in any language, and across jurisdictions. We believe sentiment, behavioural and emotional analysis will evolve at an accelerated pace over the coming years and it is key for my team to deliver best-in-class predictive analytics for our customers."

"We are gaining such an experienced and respected financial mathematics and modelling specialist", continued Pim. "Tilman leads our team of academics and will be an invaluable asset as we continue to develop our global big data analytics platform and extend its unique capabilities within financial markets analytics."

Prior to joining ALA Tilman worked as a senior analyst and financial engineer at OptiRisk Systems where he engineered the enhancement of mathematical models for equity trading and developed trading signal tools for equity assets based on the concept of stochastic dominance.

Tilman was a PhD student of Prof Dr Ralf Korn, at the research group Stochastic Control and Financial Mathematics at the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany and received his PhD in Financial Mathematics for a thesis on option valuation. He received an MSc in Business Mathematics at the University of Kaiserslautern, Germany, Faculty of Mathematics. He also worked in cooperation with the statistical laboratory at the University of Cambridge, UK as part of the Cambridge-Kaiserslautern Finance Alliance collaboration.

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005261/en/

Contacts:

Advanced Logic Analytics

Tina Snelling

Marketing Director

tina.snelling@advancedlogicanalytics.com

+44(0)203-893-7573