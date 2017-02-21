Software Developer Changes Name to Omnis Software to Strengthen Omnis Brand

SAXMUNDHAM, England, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Application Development Tools provider TigerLogic UK Ltd has changed its name to Omnis Software Ltd. At the same time, the company's German and French subsidiaries renamed to Omnis Software Germany and Omnis Software France, respectively. "The new company name, Omnis Software, is better aligned with our core product Omnis Studio, and strengthens the Omnis brand and name recognition within the application development tools market. With this strategic move, we hope to bring the benefits of using Omnis Studio to a wider audience, including solutions providers, application developers, VARs, SMEs and corporate customers, across the globe," commented Bob Whiting, Omnis General Manager.

About Omnis Software and Omnis Studio

Omnis Software designs and sells Omnis Studio, a leading application development tool for creating enterprise, web and mobile applications. For over 30 years, Omnis has helped thousands of application developers, VARs, SMEs and corporate customers create market-leading, and award winning applications for diverse markets, including healthcare, real estate, advertising, media, public authorities, legal, manufacturing, logistics, retail, sports, leisure, arts, and not-for-profit, with solutions for CRM, ERP, Asset management, Stock control, Accounting and Finance.

Omnis Studio allows application developers and programmers to write application code and business logic once, and deploy their applications on virtually any platform or device, including desktop PCs on Windows and macOS, as well as tablets and phones on iOS, Android and Windows. Support for a large range of client devices is enabled using the Omnis JavaScript Client, a unique JavaScript based technology for rendering the application UI and web forms in a standard web browser on desktops and mobile devices. The integration of data and services is available in Omnis Studio via REST based Web Services, and functionality can be extended within Omnis Studio by utilizing its powerful and flexible external components API.

Omnis is headquartered in the UK and has subsidiaries in France and Germany and distributors for many other parts of the world. For more information about Omnis Studio and the company, please visit: http://www.omnis.net or: Twitter, Facebook.

Omnis Software Ltd is a wholly owned company of the UK based OLS Holdings Ltd.

Contact:

Bob Whiting

Omnis General Manager

Tel: +44(0)1728-603011

Email: bob.whiting@omnis.net