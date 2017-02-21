Norwich Based SEO Experts Help UK Loans Broker Achieve Record Month

NORWICH, England, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Omni Search, one of Norfolk's leading SEO specialists has recently helped Talks Loans achieve a record month for direct, organic business. This has contributed to the Norwich based loan broker outstripping its sales performance for the final quarter of 2016.

Talk Loans are a guarantor loan broker with access to a large percentage of the UK's lending market. Using a specialised process to match prospective borrowers to the most suitable lenders through their call centre, customers can quickly access all their available options and select the one that offers the most preferential terms. All at no cost.

Since working with Omni Search, Talk Loans has seen an increase in their organic website traffic. Alex Clarke, Head of Marketing, says "Achieving a high ranking on Google for certain search terms remains an important aspect of our customer acquisition strategy, and Omni Search's strategy has been key to driving positive results in this area." You can see why Talk Loans have so much success by visiting here: https://www.talkloans.co.uk/loans/guarantor-loans/

This achievement represents a notable milestone for Omni Search. The Norwich based SEO company has been in existence for a little under one year and has been producing a serious uplift in internet traffic for a wide variety of businesses. They list national brands, large SMEs and artistic organisations in their client base, amongst their growing portfolio.

Graham Tester, Managing Director of Omni Search, had the following to say about the achievement: "we achieved this boost in traffic for Talk Loans by following our own proven procedures. Initially we focus on the elements that need the most work to create the greatest improvements in ranking. This way our clients always see rapid results following the engagement of Omni Search as their SEO consultants."

He went on to add "analysis is obviously an essential building block. We identify activities by performing the correct investigative reviews and acquiring competitor insight. However, the real skill in our business is in understanding exactly where the audience for brands like Talk Loans can be sourced"

Omni Search utilises cutting-edge techniques to raise the prominence of their clients in search engine results. This is achieved via a rigorous adherence to the principles of technical SEO, combining this structural approach with an inventive flair to content marketing. High quality press releases are produced and subsequently deployed using the company's own extensive distribution network.

Following a recent relocation to new premises outside Norwich, Omni Search is looking forward to a profitable 2017. With an ever-increasing percentage of businesses now exploring the viability of online markets, with a proven track record of success Omni Search is set to capitalise on these opportunities.

You can find Omni Search here: https://omnisearch.uk/

