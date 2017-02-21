Non-Volatile Memory Market Worth 81.51 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Non-Volatile Memory Market by Type (Flash (NAND, NOR), EEPROM, NVSRAM, Embedded, EPROM, 3D NAND, MRAM/STTMRAM, FRAM, RERAM/CBRAM, NVDIMM, PCM, 3D XPOINT, NRAM), End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be worth USD 81.51 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.96% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 82 market data Tables and 73 Figures spread through 200 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Non-Volatile Memory Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-volatile-memory-market-1371262.html

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the need for high-speed, low-power-consuming, and highly scalable memory devices as well as the growing demand for non-volatile memory in connected and wearable devices.



Traditional non-volatile memory market held the largest size in 2015

The embedded non-volatile memory has gained significant attention in the connected devices and IoT market because of its higher efficiency under ultra-low power. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices. Also, the high adoption of Flash memories in consumer electronics because of their low price and low power consumption is driving the market for 2D and 3D NAND. Therefore, traditional non-volatile memory held the largest market size in the non-volatile memory market owing to the inexpensive memory solutions as well as the increasing density and performance.

Market for agricultural industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The increasing use of technologies in agricultural processes and the introduction of IoT in agriculture has led to the growing use of high-end computing in this industry. Non-volatile memory is an integral part of various microcontrollers used in the agricultural industry for computing and analysis applications. Thus, the market for non-volatile memory is expected to grow at the highest rate in the agricultural industry.

APAC held the largest share of the non-volatile memory market in 2015

The huge consumer electronics customer base in APAC and the presence of major global foundries in this region lead to the faster development of non-volatile memory technologies and enables the easy accessibility of products to the market. Also, China has access to large funding sources and the favorable government initiatives further help drive the growth of the market. The Made in China 2025 initiative strategically focuses on the technology development of DRAM, eDRAM, Flash, and V-NAND Flash memory.

Some of the leading players in this market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corp. (Japan), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea), and Western Digital Corp. (U.S.).

