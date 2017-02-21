According to Greece's electricity market operator LAGIE, the country did not install new solar PV capacity in 2016. The latest statistics published recently by LAGIE say there was 1 MW of ground-mount PV built in 2016, but this could also prove to be a statistical miscalculation - LAGIE's data vary very little sometimes between months.

However, LAGIE's data do not include net metering installations, and based on a recent report published by Greece's Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO) the country installed 337 new net metered PV systems last year, totalling 4.2 MW. Overall, since May 2015, when HEDNO started receiving applications for metering systems, Greece has installed 5.8 MW of net metering PV capacity dispersed across 443 systems. There is a further 17.57 MW of PV capacity for which HEDNO has also received applications, and some of this is already under construction.

Greece's PV capacity consists of 2230 MW of ground-mount systems and 381 MW of rooftop PV.

Net metering hopes?

The question should rather be if Greece's solar PV sector can still base its revival hopes on the net metering scheme.

Theoretically, Greece has plenty of the elements needed for net metering success, specifically via business and commercial applications. However, with net metering "growth is very slow because there is a general stagnation in investment," Stelios Psomas, policy advisor at the Hellenic Association of Photovoltaic Companies (HELAPCO) told pv magazine. "People have no confidence ...

