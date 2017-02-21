

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported Tuesday a profit in its first half, compared to last year's hefty loss on sharply lower one charges. Underlying EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 65 percent with higher production and prices. The company further lifted its dividend by 150 percent.



'We are confident in the long-term outlook for our commodities, particularly oil, with markets expected to rebalance in the near-term, and copper where we expect a deficit to emerge in the early 2020s' the company said in its statement.



The company said it remains on track for $1.8 billion of Productivity gains for the 2017 financial year, excluding any impact of industrial action at Escondida.



Further, the company said it now expects to invest $5.6 billion in the 2017 financial year and $6.3 billion in the 2018 financial year, reflecting an increase in exploration spend in both years following the successful bid for Trion in Mexico and positive drilling results at LeClerc and Caicos.



Separately, BHP Billiton announced that the Board has approved a bond repurchase plan of up to $2.5 billion. The plan will target 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 US dollar denominated notes and be funded by BHP Billiton's strong $14 billion cash position.



For the first half, attributable profit was $3.20 billion or 60.2 US cents per share, compared to prior year's loss of $5.67 billion or 106.5 cents per share. The latest results included charges of $40 million, while prior year's exceptional charges were $6.13 billion, mainly on impairment of Onshore US assets and Samarco dam failure.



Underlying attributable profit was $3.24 billion or 61 US cents per share, compared to last year's $412 million or 7.7 US cents per share.



Underlying EBITDA grew 65 percent to $9.90 billion. Underlying EBITDA margin of 54 percent increased from 40 percent in the prior period.



Revenues increased to $18.80 billion from $15.71 billion last year.



Total petroleum production decreased 15 percent to 105.9 MMboe. Onshore US production declined 31 percent to 40 MMboe as a result of the decision to defer development activity for value and natural field decline. Total copper production decreased 7 percent, while total iron ore production increased 4 percent.



In the first half, Oil (crude and condensate) average realised price increased 7 percent to $45 per barrel, and natural gas price increased 10 percent. Meanwhile, LNG price fell 23 percent.



Average realised price of copper grew 14 percent, iron ore climbed 28 percent, Hard coking coal was up 118 percent and Weak coking coal was up 82 percent.



Further, the company said its Board has determined to pay an interim dividend of 40 US cents per share, a growth of 150 percent from last year's 16 US cents per share. The dividend comprises the minimum payout of 30 US cents per share and an additional amount of 10 US cents per share.



In London, BHP shares were trading at 1,424.50 pence, up 1.75 percent. In Australia, BHP shares settled at A$26.73, up 0.98 percent.



