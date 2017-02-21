

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange Business Services (ORAN) Tuesday said it signed a multimillion dollar consulting deal with MEEZA, a Qatari managed services provider. As per the agreement, Orange will deliver the majority of smart services and applications at Msheireb Downtown Doha, a flagship smart cities development in Qatar and in the Region.



Msheireb Downtown Doha is an 800,000 square meters to be completed in six phases through 2018.



Within the framework of the Qatar National Vision 2030, Msheireb Properties aims to develop real estate projects in Qatar that combine modernity and local tradition.



