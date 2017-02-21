CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Additional Listing

Charles Taylor plc

Block Listing Applications

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 600,000 new Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List. These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the vesting of awards under the Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan. The admission date for these shares is expected to be 24 February 2017. When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

A further application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 600,000 new Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("shares") to be admitted to the Official List. These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the vesting of awards under The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. The admission date for these shares is expected to be 24 February 2017. When issued, these shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

For further information please contact:

Ivan Keane - Group Company Secretary and General Counsel - 020 3320 2206

David Lanchester - Deputy Group Company Secretary - 020 3320 8829

Charles Taylor plc

21 February 2017

Notes to editors

About Charles Taylor

Charles Taylor plc is a leading provider of professional services to clients across the global insurance market. The Group has been providing services since 1884 and today employs around 1,700 staff in 71 offices spread across 28 countries in the UK, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Group offers services, principally on a fee-based model and operates through three businesses - Management, Adjusting and Insurance Support Services. Charles Taylor also owns life insurers, creating value through select acquisitions and operational efficiency.

Further information is available at http://www.ctplc.com/.