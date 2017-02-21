MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Redis Labs, the home of Redis and provider of Redis Enterprise, today announced continued growth in 2016 and reported a substantial increase in enterprise customers year over year. In the past year, more than 1,300 enterprises adopted the Redis Enterprise (Redis(e)) platform including Fortune 100 companies across many industries, two of the top three telecommunications companies and five of the top ten U.S technology companies. With organizations facing increasingly complex data challenges, Redis Labs enables enterprises to efficiently meet their real-time data needs.

The Redis(e) platform serves over 61,000 accounts globally, including 7,000 enterprise customers, deployed on-premises or in public, private and hybrid clouds. Redis Labs' entire portfolio enhances open source Redis with automated, seamless scaling and always-on availability while fully supporting all its commands, data structures and modules. In the last year, Redis Labs has added new enterprise customers including Vodafone, Dell, TD Bank, Verizon, United Healthcare, Atlassian, DBS, Menards, RingCentral, TaxAct, EverBank, KPMG, Shutterfly, Staples and Amdocs.

In 2016, the Redis(e) platform powered a multitude of solutions including mobile applications, ecommerce, customer engagement applications and real-time analytics. Enterprises rely on Redis(e) to power high-speed transactions, streamline job, queue and user session management, increase application scalability, achieve real-time analytics and handle high-speed data ingest. Additionally, over 70 percent of Redis Labs' customers use Redis(e) as a primary database and plan to move more of their business-critical data from other data stores such as RDBMS-es as well as NoSQLs like MongoDB, Cassandra and others.

"The NoSQL market is quickly evolving beyond developer-led projects and moving toward enterprise-wide deployments to support real-time business applications," said Ofer Bengal, CEO at Redis Labs. "As a result, global organizations in a variety of verticals are increasingly embracing Redis(e) as their number one deployment choice for new applications that require enterprise-class high availability, effortless scaling and reduced operational overhead."

Highlights from the past year include:

Richer and more comprehensive portfolio - Redis Labs unveiled its Redis(e) platform that underpins its Redis(e) Cloud, Redis(e) Cloud Private, Redis(e) Pack and Redis(e) Pack Managed offerings, delivering unprecedented deployment flexibility and choice to enterprises. Earlier in the year, the company introduced Redis(e) Flash and Redis Modules, followed by the recent release of the Redis machine learning module (Redis-ML) to deliver instant predictive intelligence and the full text-search module (RediSearch) benchmarked to be up to five times faster than specialized search software like ElasticSearch and Solr, and the updated Redis(e) Pack 4.4.

Addition of top-tier partners - Redis Labs partnered with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Intel, Samsung, IBM, and Accenture -- all important contributors in today's application development space to bring the advantages of Redis(e) to their customers. In addition, Redis Labs joined forces with AWS Marketplace to offer integrated billing to help enterprises streamline access to the Redis(e) Cloud database service.

Premier industry recognition - Redis was named Technology of the Year by InfoWorld. Redis Labs was named a leading database provider by two of the leading independent analyst firms, Gartner and Forrester Research, in their respective reports: 2016 Operational Database Management Systems (ODBMS) Magic Quadrant and The Forrester Wave: Big Data NoSQL.

Exploding developer popularity - Redis Enterprise's exploding popularity in 2016 is also reflected by a string of achievements and milestones. Attendance at the annual RedisConf increased by 400 percent, with high-profile customers and industry experts from Apple, Google, GoPro, Netflix and Scopely presenting the trends driving database decisions. The Redis Modules Hackathon in November engaged the developer community with over 5000 participants from 30 countries, producing numerous innovative additions to Redis such as graph, rate-limiting, time-series, JSON and ranking modules.

Executive leadership additions - The company welcomed several executive team members with deep industry expertise, including Manish Gupta, CMO, David Maitland, VP of EMEA Sales, Rod Hamlin, VP of Global Alliances, Cihan Biyikoglu, VP of Product Management and Ron Klinger, VP of Global Support.

Expanded company footprint - Redis Labs expanded their headquarters in Mountain View and opened a new London office with plans to double the headcount of the company's sales, marketing and customer success teams.

For more information on Redis Labs, visit: redislabs.com.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's most popular in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise (Redis(e)), as a service in all major clouds, and as downloadable software. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis(e) powers e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications.

Redis Labs serves over 60,000 customers globally and is consistently ranked as a leader in top analyst reports on NoSQL, in-memory and operational databases. Redis has been rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database in Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, most popular NoSQL database in containers and fastest growing NoSQL database. Founded in 2011, Redis Labs is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., with offices in Tel Aviv and London. For more information, visit RedisLabs.com or follow us at @RedisLabs.

Media Contacts:

Melissa Roxas

Inner Circle Labs for Redis Labs

Email Contact

(415) 684-9401



Sharon Thompson

Redis Labs

Email Contact

(650) 483-7506



