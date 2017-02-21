Wireless, Portable Ultrasound Receives CE Mark Approval

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smartphone Scanners for Medical Professionals are Available Now in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Clarius Mobile Health, a digital healthcare company with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada today announced that it has CE Mark approval for the commercial sale of the C3 and L7 Clarius Wireless Ultrasound Scanners for use by medical professionals.Compatible with the latest iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Clarius Scanners are available now athttp://www.clarius.me/shop.

"Clarius has amazing image quality for such a small device," said Dr. Gert-Jan Mauritz, an emergency medicine resident and ultrasound instructor based in the Netherlands. "It's better than a traditional ultrasound machine because I carry it everywhere in my pocket and it's so easy to use the Clarius App on my phone."

Compact ultrasound systems for use at the bedside are the norm in most hospitals and many private clinics. But costs of high quality systems have been a barrier for more widespread adoption. A basic ultrasound scanner from Clarius will start at €6,600.

"We have received enthusiastic response to our ultra-portable wireless scanners from clinicians across Europe," said Laurent Pelissier, Chairman and CEO. "We have established European operations in the United Kingdom and are ready to deliver our scanners through our European direct sales team and distributor channels, which are managed byDavid Woodheadour Director of Sales for the EMEA region."

Clarius Ultrasound Scanners are intended for clinicians to conduct quick scans and to guide short procedures at the bedside. The Clarius C3 multipurpose ultrasound scanner is designed to image the abdomen and lungs; it also incorporates a virtual phased array for quick scans of the heart. The Clarius L7 is ideal for guiding procedures and imaging superficial structures.

Clarius aims to make ultrasound systems more easily accessible to medical professionals by enablingonlinepurchases. The company's e-commerce portal is supported by a telesales team based in Europe.Clarius Scanners are also available from a network of distribution partners in parts of Europe and the Middle East.

Clarius Scanners are powered by a rechargeable battery, which is easily exchanged when running low. Built with a magnesium case, Clarius Scanners are designed to withstand challenging environments and are water submersible for easy cleaning and disinfection.

Watch the Clarius Video featuring Geoff Sanz, MD who practices in Canada:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5IfIlMnb24

About Clarius

Founded by ultrasound innovators, Clarius Mobile Health is dedicated to making ultrasoundavailable to all clinicians. Our affordable handheld ultrasound scanners improve clinical outcomes and providepractitioners the freedom to use ultrasound anywhere they need it.Clarius Mobile Health Ultrasound Scanners have CE Mark, Health Canada approval, FDA-clearance and the Company is ISO certified. For more information, visithttp://www.clarius.me.

