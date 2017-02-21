Deployment at three European operators to launch new digital offerings

MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com/) today announced that Three Group, the telecommunications arm of CK Hutchison Holdings, a multinational conglomerate, has selected MATRIXX Software's real-time Digital Commerce platform to support Three's mobile service providers in the UK, Denmark and Sweden.

The Three Group companies will deploy MATRIXX Digital Commerce as part of their digital business transformation from providing voice and data access to offering a full suite of digital services. Three is investing to better serve customers with services around content, transport and lifestyle applications, providing consumers more choice, control and value.

Susan Buttsworth, CEO at 3 Solutions, said, "We selected MATRIXX Software because we have a shared vision and MATRIXX has the capability to rapidly drive it forward. Three's operations in Europe will be transformed into digital service leaders, reinventing the customer experience while benefiting from the market-changing economics of digital."

Susan Buttsworth and Dave Labuda, Founder, CEO and CTO, MATRIXX Software, will be presenting at Mobile World Congress 2017, on Monday 27th February, 4pm 5.30pm at the 'Building Positive Engagements with the Connected Consumer' session.

Using MATRIXX, Three's operating companies across Europe will foster greater customer engagement, and drive more tailored and targeted service offerings to individuals. Three will also create new digital sales channels to derive greater operational economies of scale.

Customers will benefit from:

New digital content for a richer service experience

Management and granular control over their own service mix and payments

Transparent and instant spend and purchase options, direct from the device

Intuitive self-care capabilities, offering convenience and a consistent, immersive experience

Dave Labuda, Founder, CEO and CTO, MATRIXX Software, said, "Once mobile operators make the decision to become digital service providers, they need a partner to get them there rapidly so they can start profiting in this dynamic new market from day one. This is the future of the mobile industry, and we're very proud to champion Three's vision and objectives."

MATRIXX Digital Commerce provides a new type of platform for CSPs engaging in the transformation from telephony providers to digital service providers. The platform processes all transactions in real-time, integrates with other applications via open application programming interfaces (APIs), and can be delivered over cloud or hybrid-cloud environments. It allows consumers to define and continuously modify services themselves, and supports constant and rapid business change for the CSP.

MATRIXX Software will be exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2017, Hall 7 Stand 7C86.

About Three Group

A division of CK Hutchison, a leading international corporation committed to innovation and technology, the Three Group together with Hutchison Telecom, is a pioneer of high-speed mobile telecommunications and mobile broadband technologies, with businesses in 11 markets around the world.

Three Group and its affiliated companies operate in Australia, Austria, Denmark, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Macau, Sri Lanka, Sweden, UK and Vietnam. CK Hutchison announced more than 102 million active customers in August 2016.

For more information about Three, please visit www.three.com

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers an innovative digital commerce solution that enables always-on customer engagement. Our patented approach makes it possible for Digital Service Providers to simultaneously serve millions of customers, and process billions of customer interactions precisely and instantly. MATRIXX enables DSPs to build long-term strategic value through high-touch, digital customer relationships.

