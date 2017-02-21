ProcessFlows Awarded EMEA OpenText Distributor Status

WINCHESTER, England, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aside from its status of OpenText Support Partner and OpenText Platinum Reseller, ProcessFlows is excited to announce its new position as an OpenText Distributor Partner and sole EMEA distributor of RightFax and Alchemy.

ProcessFlows has been creating and maintaining strong relationships with its partners for 30 years, so it comes as no surprise that the Company has been awarded this prestigious status. Decades of experience in transformative technology and strong partnership mean that ProcessFlows is ready to strengthen its position in the market once again. Tim Muckart, Director of Indirect Business, has this to say about the announcement:

"This really is fantastic news. It gives us an opportunity to further expand our business, grow ProcessFlows' technical resources (in the UK and Sofia) and connect with what is an incredibly capable network of OpenText partners across EMEA.

Many of the partners have been selling and supporting OpenText software for 10, even 20 years. This is a hugely experienced partner network, so we're really looking forward to working with them to make the most of the opportunities we still see out there for RightFax and Alchemy."

Chris Thompson, Managing Director of ProcessFlows had this to add: "ProcessFlows is delighted to have extended our distribution partnership with OpenText to cover EMEA. Reaching out from our Managed Service Centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, we are ideally placed to service and expand our reseller channel across the region. We look forward to developing our RightFax and Alchemy business together for the benefit of our resellers and their customers. I believe this appointment recognises our commitment and dedication to working with OpenText for many years."

As the only EMEA distributor of RightFax and Alchemy, ProcessFlows is particularly sensitive to the many improvements that the solutions can bring to an organisation.

What makes RightFax stand apart?

Security - reliable electronic document delivery helps organisations to comply with regulations and safeguard data security and privacy.

Time - significantly reduce the time it takes users to exchange documents with customers or suppliers - resulting in faster sales cycles, quicker customer service and improved efficiency.

Cost - reduce document delivery costs by eliminating the need for paper-based delivery, stand-alone fax machines and associated maintenance, supply, equipment and labour costs.

What can Alchemy do for an organisation?

Capture, index and manage paper documents, faxes, emails, PDFs, reports and almost any other document type. Anyone in the organisation can then find a file and all related documents, in seconds, without leaving their computer and there will be no more lost documents to kill productivity.

Helps business operations to grow without constantly adding more clerical staff, and it produces tangible cost savings from reduced expenses on supplies, floor space and labour costs. Alchemy saves you time and money, provides better document security and helps you better maintain documents as records to meet compliance objectives.

For a fully exhaustive list of the features and benefits of implementing RightFax and Alchemy solutions, please contact our sales team at sales@processflows.co.uk or call +44(0)1962-835053.

