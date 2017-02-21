Anti-reflective Coatings (AR Coatings) Market Worth $7.5 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global anti-reflective coatings marketis expected to reach USD 7.50 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in the field of fabrication and deposition techniques coupled with increasing demand for efficient optical devices from end-use applications are expected to propel demand for the coatings over the next nine years.

The market is highly dependent on the availability of efficient and cost effective deposition technologies. Advanced coating processes including ion assisted deposition, ion beam sputtering, and advanced plasma reactive sputtering are increasingly being used in order to achieve precision in deposition. These advancements have led to use of AR coatings in high-end applications including telescopes, military & defense, and aerospace, thus propelling the market.

The antireflective coatings market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players across the globe. Various manufacturers catering to the eyewear industry are integrated across the value chain wherein they manufacture antireflective coatings as well as the eyewear lens for the end-users.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Eyewear application accounted for the major share and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 7.0% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapidly increasing demand for fashion eyewear and sunglasses

Electronics application is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of technological advancements in display and touchscreens of the devices such as smart phones, laptop, tablets, and smart watches

Sputtering technology is expected to witness a growth of over 9.0% from 2016 to 2025 on account of high utilization in ophthalmic industry

Asia Pacific accounted for a share of over 30% in 2015 on account of growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of the product in eyewear

accounted for a share of over 30% in 2015 on account of growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of the product in eyewear In June 2015 , iCoat introduced Indigo anti-reflective coating, which is a blue light filtering AR coating. It is suitable for reducing the digital eye strain and discomfort due to blue light.

, iCoat introduced Indigo anti-reflective coating, which is a blue light filtering AR coating. It is suitable for reducing the digital eye strain and discomfort due to blue light. In May 2014 , HOA launched UV control which is a UV resistant coating applied on the back surface of the spectacles. The coating comes in combination with Hi-Vision Long-life anti-reflective coating.

Grand View Research has segmented the global AR coating market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Eyewear Electronics Solar Automotive Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Electron Beam Evaporation Sputtering Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



