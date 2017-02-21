Disclosure of price sensitive information - approval of patent



Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Onxeo S.A. for not having disclosed information about approval of a patent as soon as possible in accordance with the then applicable Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, rule 3.1.1.







The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/copenhagen/







In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 5.











For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66