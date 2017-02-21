sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,541 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 657298 ISIN: FI0009009377 Ticker-Symbol: AP6 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPMAN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPMAN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.02.2017 | 11:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CapMan Oyj: CapMan has published its 2016 Annual Report

CapMan Plc        Annual Financial Report                                 21 February 2017 at 12.00 p.m. EET

CapMan has published its 2016 Annual Report

CapMan has published its Annual Report for 2016 at www.capman.com/newsroom/annual-reports/ (http://www.capman.com/newsroom/annual-reports/). The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Group Financial Statements, the Auditor's Report, and CapMan's Corporate Governance Statement. The Corporate Governance Statement has also been published as a separate PDF document available on CapMan's website www.capman.com/investors/corporate-governance/capman-plc-governance/ (http://www.capman.com/investors/corporate-governance/capman-plc-governance/) as well as an attachment to this release.

 

For further information, please contact:
Linda Tierala, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 571 7895

 

CAPMAN PLC

 

DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
Principal media
www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/)

 

Attachments:
Annual Report 2016 (http://www.capman.com/static/studio/pub/files/Annual+reports/Eng/CapMan-Annual-Report-2016-EN.pdf)
Corporate Governance Statement 2016 (http://www.capman.com/static/studio/pub/files/corporate+governance/CG+statements/Eng/CapMan-CG-Statement-2016.pdf)

 

CapMan www.capman.com (http://www.capman.com/)
CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 100 private equity professionals and manages €2.8 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.

CapMan-CG-Statement-2016 (http://hugin.info/132028/R/2080390/783399.pdf)
CapMan-Annual-Report-2016-EN (http://hugin.info/132028/R/2080390/783398.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CapMan Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)