CapMan Oyj: CapMan has published its 2016 Annual Report

CapMan Plc Annual Financial Report 21 February 2017 at 12.00 p.m. EET

CapMan has published its 2016 Annual Report

CapMan has published its Annual Report for 2016 at www.capman.com/newsroom/annual-reports/ (http://www.capman.com/newsroom/annual-reports/). The Annual Report is also attached to this release in PDF format.

The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Group Financial Statements, the Auditor's Report, and CapMan's Corporate Governance Statement. The Corporate Governance Statement has also been published as a separate PDF document available on CapMan's website www.capman.com/investors/corporate-governance/capman-plc-governance/ (http://www.capman.com/investors/corporate-governance/capman-plc-governance/) as well as an attachment to this release.

For further information, please contact:

Linda Tierala, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 571 7895

CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and specialised asset management company. As one of the Nordic private equity pioneers we have actively developed hundreds of companies and real estate and thereby created substantial value in these businesses and assets over the last 25 years. CapMan has today 100 private equity professionals and manages €2.8 billion in assets. We mainly manage the assets of our customers, the investors, but also make direct investments from our own balance sheet in areas without an active fund. Our objective is to provide attractive returns and innovative solutions to investors and value adding services to professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and tenants. Our current investment strategies cover Buyout, Growth Equity, Real Estate, Russia, Credit, Infrastructure and Tactical Opportunities. We also have a growing service business that currently includes fundraising advisory, procurement activities and fund management.

