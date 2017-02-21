Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Manufacturing Plants Construction in Belgium to 2020: Market Databook" report to their offering.

The 'Manufacturing Plants Construction in Belgium to 2020: Market Databook' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the manufacturing plants construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.

Summary:

'Manufacturing Plants Construction in Belgium to 2020: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the manufacturing plants construction industry in Belgium. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Belgian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

2 MANUFACTURING PLANTS CONSTRUCTION: CATEGORY DATA

2.1 Manufacturing Plants Construction Output: Historic Market Value

2.2 Manufacturing Plants Construction Output: Historic Market Value by Cost Type

2.3 Manufacturing Plants Construction Output: Forecast Market Value

2.4 Manufacturing Plants Construction Output: Forecast Market Value by Cost Type

2.5 Manufacturing Plants Construction Value Add: Historic Market Value

2.6 Manufacturing Plants Construction Value Add: Forecast Market Value

3 MANUFACTURING PLANTS CONSTRUCTION: ACTIVITY ANALYSIS

3.1 New Construction Output

3.2 New Construction Output by Cost Type

3.3 New Construction Output Forecast

3.4 New Construction Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.5 Repair Maintenance Output

3.6 Repair Maintenance Output by Cost Type

3.7 Repair Maintenance Output Forecast

3.8 Repair Maintenance Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.9 Refurbishment Output

3.1 Refurbishment Output by Cost Type

3.11 Refurbishment Output Forecast

3.12 Refurbishment Output Forecast by Cost Type

3.13 Demolition Output

3.14 Demolition Output by Cost Type

3.15 Demolition Output Forecast

3.16 Demolition Output Forecast by Cost Type

4 APPENDIX

4.1 Methodology

4.2 About

4.3 Our Services

4.4 Disclaimer

