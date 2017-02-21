Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EU: Men's Or Boys' Clothing (Knitted Or Crocheted) Market Report Analysis And Forecast To 2025" report to their offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the EU market for Men'S Or Boys' Clothing (Knitted Or Crocheted). It presents the latest data of the market size and volume, domestic production, exports and imports, price dynamics and turnover in the industry. The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.
Countries coverage:
EU(28) Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, United Kingdom.
Product coverage:
Men's or boys' overcoats, car-coats, capes, cloaks, anoraks (including ski-jackets), wind-cheaters, wind-jackets and similar articles, of wool or fine animal hair, of cotton, of synthetic fibres and of other textile materials, knitted or crocheted; men's or boys' suits, ensembles, jackets, blazers, trousers, bib and brace overalls, breeches and shorts (other than swimwear), of wool or fine animal hair, of cotton, of synthetic fibres and of other textile materials, knitted or crocheted.
Men's or boys' shirts, underpants, briefs, nightshirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, dressing gowns and similar articles, of cotton, of man-made fibres and of other textile materials, knitted or crocheted.
Data coverage:
Market volume and value
Volume and dynamics of domestic production
Structure of production by commodity groups
Structure of production by regions
Key market players and their profiles
Volume and dynamics of exports/imports
Producer prices, import/export prices
Trade structure and channels
Factors influencing the market
Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
Per-Capita Consumption
