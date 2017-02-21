sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 21.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.02.2017 | 11:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Purchase

PR Newswire
London, February 21

To: Company Announcements
Date: 21 February 2017
Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: SLIPIT Purchase

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust ("SLIPIT") has completed the purchase of an industrial investment in Sunderland for £5.5m, representing an initial yield of 6.4%.

The property is located close to the Nissan assembly plant and is let for a further 5 years to a major supplier for Nissan. The property has planning permission for a new extension, and offers opportunity for asset management in the future.


Jason Baggaley, Fund Manager of SLIPIT said "This purchase provides the Company with a well let industrial unit in a thriving location with limited supply and increasing demand. We look forward to working with the tenant to utilise the low site cover and reversionary rent to unlock value enhancement in the future, but in the meantime the investment provides an attractive and reliable income stream that is accretive to the revenue account. "


All enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Sharon Ann Williams
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2017 PR Newswire