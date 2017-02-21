

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro extended its early weakness against the other major currencies in the early European session on Tuesday.



The euro fell to an 8-month low of 1.0632 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.0645.



Against the yen, the euro dropped to 119.80 from an early 4-day high of 120.31.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the euro slipped to 6-day lows of 0.8481 and 1.0541 from early highs of 0.8515 and 1.0615, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the franc, 118.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the pound and 1.04 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX