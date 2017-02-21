Indigo Holdings Plc - Correction Re Acquisition of 5% stake in car share app

21 February 2017

INDIGO HOLDINGS PLC

("Indigo" or the "Company")

Correction Re Indigo acquires 5% stake in Iranian car share app

The announcement issued by the Company earlier today omitted the launch date of the app, which has now been included as mid-2016. The re-stated announcement is as follows:

Indigo Holdings plc, the Middle East focused Investment Company, has acquired a 5% stake in the Iranian car ride-sharing app, Carvanro, after investing €176,800 in its Series A fundraising round.

Carvanro is a car ride-sharing marketplace aggregator, which connects drivers and passengers embarking on the same car journeys. It provides a flexible and transparent platform for passengers, whilst at the same time providing a reliable source of payment for drivers who wish to share their journeys in order to reduce costs. The app launched in mid - 2016 and month-on-month figures for website traffic, registered users, and completed rides are all showing strong growth trends.

Carvanro operates a similar model to the international car ride-sharing service BlaBlaCar, which has 35 million members. Both Carvanro and Indigo are excited about the enormous potential of deploying a proven business model in the domestic Iranian market given the pre-existing strong culture of 'car-pooling'. Indigo believes Iran's growing younger population demographic, frequent inter-city journeys and demands to cut high pollution levels all support Carvanro's growth strategy.

Indigo closed its investment in Carvanro on 20 February 2017.

