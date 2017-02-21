PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Mediator Mark Baer, selected Southern California "Super Lawyer" in the category of Alternative Dispute Resolution for the 2nd year in a row, today announced that he will participate in the Compassion: Child & Family Law Symposium scheduled for July 13, 2017 in London, England. The symposium is being presented by the Law & Compassion Research Network, founded by Associate Research Fellow Dermot Feenan at University of London's Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

Mediator and Family Law Attorney Baer's presentation will focus on the use of empathy and compassion as it relates to his mediation and law practice and his belief that empathy and compassion are appropriate, necessary, and highly-effective in all areas of law, particularly Family Law. He will educate others on the panel as well as the attendees about the difference between U.S. federal and state law as it relates to Family Law, why he believes empathy and compassion are appropriate in his legal and mediation practice, and when, if ever, they are they are not beneficial. He will also be reflecting on any challenges faced in considering whether or not to exercise empathy and compassion in a legal practice, and if so, how.

As a presenter at this important symposium, he will be joined by top academics, a retired judge of the Family Division of the High Court and Lord Justice of Appeal in the United Kingdom, and the Head of Legal Practice at Coram Children's Legal Centre, a UK charity founded in 1981 to promote children's rights in the UK and abroad. It is Baer's first invitation to a U.K. Family Law conference and he is the only non-UK presenter participating in the symposium.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this international symposium," states Baer. "My life's mission has become helping people understand the importance of empathy and compassion. It is a central theme in pretty much all of my published work and in how I handle my caseload, both as an attorney and a mediator in Family Law and other interpersonal relationship conflicts and disputes.

"Most conflict in the world occurs because of poor communication and misunderstandings. Helping people to see others' perspectives, and imagine how they would feel under such circumstances, is typically the key to resolving or otherwise managing conflicts. My clients have had much success de-escalating conflict, rebuilding trust and improving their relationships through the use of empathy and compassion in my practice. It's all about preserving and improving the essence and quality of relationships, whether they be familial, parental, marital, business, or coworker."

Since November 2016, Mediator Baer has been authoring blogs as a member of Psychology Today's 'Community of Experts.' His column is titled "Empathy and Relationships: Fostering Genuine Open-Mindedness." Mediator Baer is also a blogger for the Huffington Post, covering many areas of his work relating to empathy and relationships from a legal and human perspective.

In his February 12, 2017 article for Psychology Today: "Judges Should Strive to Provide Equal Justice in the Law," he defines empathy as "one of the most important skills to develop and practice" stating, "It allows us to understand the world as others see it; is a key component of compassion, and is incompatible with shame and judgement. Absent empathy, critical thinking is impaired because not all perspectives are considered, which precludes a deeper understanding of problems."

In January 2017, Mark Baer was awarded "Southern California Super Lawyer" in the category of Alternative Dispute Resolution, which includes mediation and collaborative law. Prior to that, he received the "Southern California Super Lawyer" for the category of Family Law, four years in a row (2012 - 2015). The organization Super Lawyers rates outstanding lawyers in Southern California who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only 5% of all lawyers practicing in Southern California receive this honor.

Mark Baer has given a number of high-profile presentations on family law, mediation and collaborative law. Most recently, he spoke on a panel that he spearheaded for the 27th Annual Southern California Mediation Association Conference and the American Bar Association Section of Family Law 2015 Fall CLE Conference.

