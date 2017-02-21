NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Condor Airlines, part of Thomas Cook Group Airlines, and the third largest airline in Germany, announces the largest U.S. expansion in its 60-year history. The airline will expand its route network this summer with new, non-stop service from San Diego, Pittsburgh and New Orleans to Frankfurt and beyond. It will also add new, non-stop service to Munich from existing gateways in Seattle and Las Vegas. (See below flight schedule.) With a total of 11 gateways, Condor is the only discount carrier operating in the U.S. with full-service, inclusive fares in three classes of service. All the new routes will use Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

For bookings made from February 27 through March 5 for travel through the summer, the leisure airline offers special fares for flights from the U.S. to Europe. For example, flights from New Orleans to Frankfurt start as low as $249.99* (one-way) in economy, $499.99* (one-way) in premium and $799.99* (one-way) in business class. After March 5, flights from Pittsburgh to Frankfurt for example start as low as $329.99 (one-way) in economy, $429.99 (one-way) in premium and $799.99 (one-way) in business class. Flights from Las Vegas to Munich start as low as $399.99 (one-way) in economy, $669.99 (one-way) in premium and $1,339.99 (one-way) in business class. (See below fare chart for more sample summer fares).

This is the first time Condor has flown from San Diego, Pittsburgh and New Orleans. The carrier currently serves the U.S. from: Anchorage, Austin, Baltimore, Fairbanks, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Portland, and Seattle. Thomas Cook Group Airlines has seen a surge in flights to and from North America. Passenger numbers from North America to Europe have more than doubled in the last three years, with nine newly introduced routes within this period. More than one million passengers used the airlines' services via the North Atlantic in 2016.

"This is an exciting time for Condor as we continue to expand our route network in the important trans-Atlantic market," said Christoph Debus, CEO Thomas Cook Group Airlines. "As demand for travel to Europe from the U.S. increases, we are pleased to bring Condor's award-winning, three-class service at a value-oriented price to a growing list of under-served U.S. airports."

The Condor route network includes more than 75 destinations with easy connections to more than 230 global destinations through partnerships with other carriers. In the U.S. partners such as Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Sun Country provide easy access to Condor's long-haul flights from many cities across the country, while the extensive partner network in Frankfurt and Munich, consisting of Lufthansa, Croatia Airlines, Swiss and many more, connects passengers with flights throughout Europe.

All Condor passengers receive complimentary checked baggage, complimentary beverages and meals and complimentary in-flight entertainment. Condor's business class features reclining seats (170 degrees), a personal in-seat, premium touch-screen (15 inches) entertainment system, power and USB ports at every seat and gourmet, five-course meals with complimentary wine, beer and cocktails and an in-flight, well-being amenity kit. Business class passengers also have access to priority check-in and business class lounges at most airports. Premium class features seats with added legroom, leg rests and adjustable headrests, a premium in-flight, in-seat entertainment system with an extended program, USB ports at every seat, premium meals and complimentary beverages and an in-flight, well-being amenity kit. Condor passengers can also earn and redeem miles in the Star Alliance Miles and More frequent flier program.

Flights can be booked online at www.condor.com, at a travel agency or by telephone 1-866-960-7915.

New Condor U.S. Flight Schedule and Starting Fares (one-way)

Origin Destination Start Date Prices DOW ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Anchorage Frankfurt 16 May Business Class $ 1,099.99 Tuesday Premium Class $ 659.99 Thursday Economy Class $ 379.99 Saturday Sunday ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Austin 01 May Business Class $ 1,329.99 Monday Premium Class $ 669.99 Thursday Economy Class $ 449.99 ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Baltimore 01 May Premium Class $ 379.99 Monday Economy Class $ 279.99 Wednesday Thursday Sunday ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Fairbanks 15 June Business Class $ 849.99 Thursday Premium Class $ 449.99 Economy Class $ 279.99 ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Las Vegas 01 May Business Class $ 1,319.99 Tuesday Premium Class $ 549.99 Thursday Economy Class $ 349.99 Friday Sunday ------------ -------------------------------------------------- New Orleans 03 May Business Class $ 999.99 Wednesday Premium Class $ 449.99 Sunday Economy Class $ 329.99 ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Minneapolis 01 May Business Class $ 749.99 Monday Premium Class $ 429.99 Tuesday Economy Class $ 279.99 Thursday Saturday ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Pittsburgh 23 June Business Class $ 799.99 Monday Premium Class $ 429.99 Friday Economy Class $ 329.99 ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Portland 01 May Business Class $ 1,099.99 Tuesday Premium Class $ 419.99 Wednesday Economy Class $ 329.99 Friday Sunday ------------ -------------------------------------------------- San Diego 01 May Business Class $ 1,339.99 Monday Premium Class $ 669.99 Thursday Economy Class $ 399.99 ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Seattle 01 May Business Class $ 1,099.99 Monday Premium Class $ 429.99 Tuesday Economy Class $ 329.99 Thursday Friday Sunday ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Las Vegas Munich 03 May Business Class $ 1,339.99 Wednesday Premium Class $ 669.99 Saturday Economy Class $ 399.99 ------------ -------------------------------------------------- Seattle 21 June Business Class $ 1,339.99 Wednesday Premium Class $ 799.99 Saturday Economy Class $ 459.99 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Thomas Cook Group Airlines

The Thomas Cook Group Airlines is part of the Thomas Cook Group plc. and consists of four leisure- focused airlines: Thomas Cook Airlines UK, Thomas Cook Airlines Belgium, Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia and Condor Airlines. The airlines carry 16.7 million passengers per year to around 100 destinations, generating revenues of £ 2.8 billion. The combined fleet consists of 95 aircraft including 25 new Airbus A321 that joined as of 2016. The Thomas Cook Group recently invested 100 million GBP in comfort and new technology on all aircraft. State-of-the-art engine technology and enhanced aerodynamics of the aircraft cut kerosene consumption thus reducing emissions and improving sound protection. More than 9,000 employees work passionately every day to satisfy the customers' needs. Numerous awards highlight this attitude in each of the group's airlines.

More information: https://condor.com/newsroom

Condor on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/condor.america/

*To learn more about Condor fare options go to https://www.condor.com/us/index.jsp. Fares include government taxes and fees, checked baggage and meals and must be purchased by March 5, 2017. Black out dates on certain sale fares and limited exceptions apply. All fares are subject to limited availability; may not be available on all days or all flights; may change without notice and are nonrefundable, and nontransferable. Other restrictions apply. Fare does not include fees for oversized/overweight/extra baggage or other fees for products/services sold separately. To view baggage allowance, fees and other optional services, click here. Proper documentation is required for boarding.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3111261



Media Contacts:

Charles Mardiks

Mardiks Public Relations

Email Contact

P: 646.283.5273



Susanne Rihm

Spokesperson International PR

Thomas Cook Group Airlines

Email Contact

P: +49 (0) 6107 939 7236



