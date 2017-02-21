LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTCBB: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Chimera© Games ("Chimera") in an asset only purchase. ChimeraCompanyGames.com is a well-established game platform with a portfolio of seven popular games and a loyal user community with over 1 million users and 550,00 email addresses, which produce an excellent ADPU (Average Dollar Per User) that exceeds the gaming industry average.

The sale includes two website domains, www.ChimeraCompanyGames.com and www.ChimeraCompany.com, several Facebook social media accounts, all current customer accounts that include 1 million unique users including 550,000 email addresses. The games within the Chimera portfolio include: (i) The Mob: Rise of the Don, (ii) Monster Island, (iii) Renegade, (iv) Zombie Rezurrection, (v) Syndicate, (vi) Mercenary Star, (vii) Heroes: Knights of the Realm.

The Facebook performance statistics for Chimeras' leading games indicate that the Average Dollar per User (ADPU) is considerably higher than the competition. Additionally, the conversion rate from Free Player to Spender is well above many the industry average.

The assets are monetized by offering free to play games on social media and web portals with premium currency sold in game. The primary driver of user traffic comes from Facebook, but additional customers play the games directly on the Chimera games website portal at www.chimeracompanygames.com.

Momentous CEO Kurt Neubauer stated, "Multiple opportunities have been identified with Chimera© Games to continue its business success and revenue growth. These include such things as increased Facebook advertising, introducing new games, suggesting users use the Chimera web portal over FaceBook, which generates more revenue per user and by making the games directly available on native mobile phone and tablet platforms." Mr. Neubauer also stated, "The gaming platform can also be modified to accommodate foreign languages, making a wonderful new set of games available and increased revenue opportunities when added to our newly acquired social media platform, Poolworks, Ltd."

About Chimera© Games

ChimeraCompanyGames has built a reputation among the casual and avid social media gamer. With a portfolio of games that appeal to a wide range of users, CCG has a built and impressive following on Facebook and has great user engagement. Its origins date back to 2008 when it used Facebook's platform exclusively, ChimeraCompanyGames.com was introduced in 2013 to provide additional platform options for the users.

About Momentous Entertainment Group (MMEG)

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

