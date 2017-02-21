Atlantis Healthcare Releases White Paper: Chronic Illness in Children and Adolescents: Exploring Challenges and Solutions

LONDON, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Atlantis Healthcare, the global leader in patient self-management and behavior change programs, today releases its latest white paper, Chronic Illness Experience in Children and Adolescents: Exploring Challenges and Solutions. This is the third paper in a series focusing on self-management in chronic illness.

This white paper explores the unique experiences of children and adolescents as they navigate through life with chronic illness. It details how tailored programs of treatment and behavioral change interventions work to optimise support and outcomes for this population.

Many adults living with a chronic illness developed their condition before or during adolescence; pediatric support solutions provide an opportunity to intervene at an early age and help these children become confident and effective self-managers into adulthood. As Anna O'Sullivan, Health Psychology Specialist outlines: "When a child or adolescent is diagnosed with a chronic condition, their life and the lives of those around them are instantly interrupted. This chronic condition can affect their wellbeing, social activities, schoolwork, peer relationships, as well as the lives of their entire family."

Developing health behavior interventions requires considerable exploratory work to ensure that the diverse needs of these patient groups are met.

Senior Health Psychology Specialist and lead author Dr Sinead Ni Mhurchadha adds: "We know that adolescents prefer dynamic interventions that capture and maintain their attention - such as digital-based solutions - and there is evidence that these interventions are more successful at changing behaviors within the pediatric setting". However, Dr Ni Mhurchadha emphasises that "delivering an engaging intervention that meets the high expectations of pediatric groups can be a challenge. It is essential that psychological techniques and user-centred designs work alongside each other to create effective and engaging behavior change solutions that deliver improved health outcomes".

