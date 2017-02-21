New report from Wireless 20/20 highlights commercial advantages of multi-carrier small cells for the 'Middleprise'

Multi-carrier (multi-operator) small cells can reduce the total costs of delivering enhanced in-building coverage by as much as 80% according to new analysis from Wireless 20/20. The whitepaper, commissioned by ip.access, presents compelling evidence of how neutral host, multi-operator small cells can deliver economically viable in-building solutions, unlocking new commercial opportunities in the 'Middleprise', which represents a $20bn segment of the global in-building wireless market.

Middleprise venues include small and medium-sized commercial buildings, hotels, hospitals, colleges and even small retail stores, which all benefit from improved indoor mobile coverage and capacity. Research by CommScope has revealed that only two percent of commercial buildings have dedicated technology to ensure strong and reliable indoor mobile coverage and capacity.

For the vast majority of these businesses the high cost of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) solutions is prohibitive and the needs of this market segment are not well served by most mobile operators with traditional single operator small cell solutions.

In contrast, Wireless 20/20's analysis* found that new virtualised small cell solutions can face the challenge of addressing the economic and multi-carrier requirements of small and medium sized venues, with multi-carrier small cell solutions offering 50-80% Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings over a 10-year timeframe.

Nick Johnson, Founder, CTO Head of PLM at ip.access commented: "We have always maintained that multi-operator small cell solutions like our Viper™ platform are the only truly viable way to solve the indoor coverage and capacity crisis, but until now that potential has not been clearly quantified.

Nick Johnson added: "This fresh analysis provides clear proof of just how significant the financial benefits of multi-carrier small cell solutions are, and the host of commercial opportunities they unlock. Not only do multi-operator small cells make the significant 'Middleprise' segment immediately addressable by MNOs and neutral host providers, but they also deliver financial returns directly to building owners and businesses alike. This report is an essential read for the whole mobile industry."

A series of test venues were modeled on Wireless 20/20's award-winning WiROI™ Neutral Host Venue Business Case Analysis Tool to determine the coverage needed for each venue, the subscriber population, the estimated traffic use at each location, including the impact of Wi-Fi, and potential growth in traffic demand. In each case, the analysis modeled support for 4 major MNOs that would be required.

