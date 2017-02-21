STEER & Merck in Partnership for Collaborative Research on Processing Special Effect Pigments

BANGALORE, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Scientists From Two Companies to Accelerate Development of Appropriate Technology for Adoption by Plastic Industry

STEER, creator of advanced materials platform technologies that effectively transform and functionalise materials in the fields of plastics, pharmaceuticals, foodand nutraceuticals, biomaterials and biorefining, today announced a research collaboration with Merck, a leading science & technology company, on creating co-rotating twin screw extruder technology to effectively process special effect pigments.

The research collaboration will focus on accelerating the development of an appropriate technology for the Plastic industry. STEER labs in India will carry out the research work involving its process know-how, technology platform and knowledge of materials transformation while Merck will contribute its understanding of pigments and core research work in plastics. STEER and Merck will jointly validate the research before taking to market the technology platform.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Babu Padmanabhan, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer, STEER, said, "This is a major milestone for STEER, as the collaboration is an acknowledgement of our capabilities and technology by a global leader. Our 21st century, co-rotating twin screw processor with fractional lobed elements allows for work on materials using precise application of forces - kneading, stirring or shearing material at specific zones of the processor - resulting in a quantum jump in process capability. With its ability to work with sensitive materials, our technology ushers in a new age of advanced materials through Intelligent Compounding. Our rich legacy of research and patented technologies complement this unique venture."

Gordon Price, Technical Service Manager, Pigments in Plastics, Merck, said, "STEER is pioneering materials transformation research in Plastics, and holds several patents. We believe in STEER's technology platform and research capabilities, which enjoy a proven track record. Through this research collaboration, we intend to master the co-rotating twin screw extruder technology to process special effect pigments and bring to market the most advanced platforms."

Processing special effects pigments is a challenge for the Plastic industry, as the pigment platelet structure gets damaged in the processing stage. Any alteration or change in the size of the structure hinders effective coloration and alters appearance of pigments in plastics. An appropriate process window is the way forward and STEER's technology platform is customised for producing effect pigment compounds and masterbatch.

For more, visit http://www.steerworld.com or write to aravind.gowda@steerworld.com