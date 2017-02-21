As of February 22, 2017, the following bond loan issued by ALM Equity AB changes list from STO FN Bond Market Institutional to STO Corporate Bonds. Last day of trading on STO FN Bond Market Institutional is February 21, 2017.



Issuer: ALM Equity AB ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008014690 ------------------------------------------------------- Short Name: ALME 102 ------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: February 21, 2017 ------------------------------------------------------- Term: Changes list as of February 22, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Niklas Ramstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.