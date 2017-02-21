LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Gawk Inc., (OTC PINK: GAWK) a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service company, today announced the first contract win of its disruptive Direct Delivery voice mail service.

GAWK's new service, Direct Delivery, is able to deliver messages directly into the mailbox of the user without a ring or alert, meaning the user is required to listen to the message in order to learn who it is from and what it is about.

The new customer has agreed to a minimum annual usage of $1,200,000.

Direct Delivery joins Gawk's suite of products and services optimizing the needs of call centers worldwide including Direct Inward Dialing Numbers ("DIDs"), messaging applications, voice broadcast applications, SMS gateway access, and other critical services.

During the product's beta testing, response rates increased by up to 80% due to the increase in percentage of those listening to the message, which means a massive boost to ROI for clients.

"We're aware of this customer's plan and are excited about the unique qualifications of our telecom marketing platform for their projects," commented CEO Scott Kettle. "We expect this product to be a major new revenue and profit growth driver in 2017."

About GAWK, Inc.

GAWK, Inc., offers a suite of cloud communications, cloud connectivity, cloud computing, and managed cloud-based applications solutions to small, medium, and large businesses; and offers domestic and international voice services to communications carriers worldwide. It offers a suite of advanced data center and cloud-based services, including fault tolerant, high availability cloud servers, which comprise platform as a service, infrastructure as a service, and a content delivery network; managed network services that converge voice and data applications, structured cabling, wireless, and security services, as well as include Internet access via Ethernet or fiber at speeds ranging from 10 Mbps to 10 Gbps; and data center solutions, including cloud services, colocation services, and business continuity services, such as storage and security. www.gawk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not strictly historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are based on GAWK's current assumptions, beliefs and expectations, and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause GAWK's actual results to be materially different from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "possibility," "offer," "if," "negotiate," "when," "believe," "will," "estimate," "continue," and similar expressions. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: ongoing and future intellectual property enforcement actions; the ability to successfully litigate or settle claims of patent infringement; GAWK's ability to obtain necessary financing, generate sufficient cash flow, and maintain appropriate indebtedness; and the increasing development of market competition in the area of telecommunications. These factors and others are described in more detail in GAWK's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in GAWK's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these reports can be found on GAWK's website (www.gawk.com) under the heading "Investor Relations." GAWK is providing this information as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

