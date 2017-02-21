A new report by the U.K. Energy Research Centre (UKERC) has urged the British government to back the investment of a more flexible electricity grid in order to usher in an era of cost-effective intermittent renewable energy sources.

Without an electricity grid capable of handling larger quantities of wind and solar power, integration costs of these variable sources of electricity will eventually prove too great, costing almost as much as generation costs, UKERC's co-director Robert Gross has warned.

The timing of the UKERC report comes as the U.K. government faces calls to halt rising energy prices following the news that three of the 'Big Six' electricity suppliers have passed on bill increases to customers in recent months.

"Without investing in greater flexibility you could end up with a system where renewable integration costs are almost as much as generation costs," said Gross. Tasked with cutting carbon emissions by 80% of 1990 levels by 2050, the U.K. is under pressure to continue supporting the ...

