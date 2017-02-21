

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as upbeat Eurozone private sector data and a recovery in commodity prices helped investors shrug off mixed earnings updates as well as increasing political risks in Europe.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.23 percent at 371.91 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index was marginally higher, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.3 percent.



Automakers such as BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, Peugeot and Renault were up between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent as the euro hit a six-day low of $1.0562 in early European trade on increased bets of a U.S. rate increase as early as March.



BHP Billiton shares rose half a percent. The company announced a bigger than expected dividend as a rebound in prices for iron ore and petroleum helped the resources giant swing back to profit in its fiscal first half.



Intercontinental Hotels Group shares erased early gains to turn flat. The hotelier announced a special dividend and share consolidation after posting a jump in full-year operating profit.



HSBC Holdings shares fell over 6 percent. The Asia-focused lender blamed 'largely unexpected economic and political events' for a 62 percent slump in annual pre-tax profit.



John Wood Group plunged 9 percent. The company reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit amid challenging conditions in its core oil & gas market.



Spanish telecom group Telefonica was marginally lower after the company said it had reached an agreement for the sale of up to 40 percent of the total share capital of Telxius Telecom, S.A.U. to Taurus Bidco S.à.r.l., an entity managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.



In economic releases, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone private sector growth improved markedly to hit a near six-year high in February. The composite output index rose to a 70-month high of 56.0 from 54.4 in January, with growth accelerating in both manufacturing and services to rates not seen since early 2011.



German private sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years in February, driven by manufacturing, while French private sector expanded at the sharpest pace in nearly six years in February, aided by robust growth in services activity.



