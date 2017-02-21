Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis Forecast 2014 2022" report to their offering.

Advanced wound care consists of products that are used to heal acute or chronic wounds. Advanced wound care products work by regulating adequate oxygen flow and maintaining required temperature around the wound. Further, it provides protection against bacterial microbial infection, thereby reducing complications.

Increasing cases of patients with diabetes, rise in aging population, and faulty lifestyle are factors that foster growth of the Europe advanced wound care market. However, high cost involved in treatment is a key factor that would restrain the growth of the market across Europe. Rising demand of active wound care products especially in emerging nations are expected to create abundant growth opportunities in this market.

The report segments the Europe advanced wound care market on the basis of application, method, end-user and country. Based on application, this market is segmented into surgical wounds, ulcers, and other wounds, where ulcers are further segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, and arterial ulcers. The method segment includes dressings and grafts, in which dressings segment is further segmented into antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, gauze, hydrocolloids collagen, film dressings, hydrogels, composites, alginate dressings; and grafts are further segmented into composite skin grafts and biologic grafts. Biologic grafts segments include autografts, allografts and xenografts. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into inpatient and outpatient facilities. On the basis of country, the market is segmented into Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe (RoE).

Prominent market players operating in this market are Smith and Nephew, PLC., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Molyncke Health Care, Convatec, Inc., Coloplast Group, Organogenesis, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Shire, PLC., Mimedx Group, Inc., Laboratories Urgo and Systagenix.

