

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate decreased slightly in January, after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 6.2 percent in January from 6.3 percent in December.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.5 percent.



The number of available resident job seekers registered with ADEM, stood at 17,792 in January, which represents a decrease of 576 people or 3.1 percent as compared to last year.



