

Foresight 4 VCT plc



NAV Announcement



The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc is pleased to announce that the Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2016 was 73.6p per Ordinary Share.



For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100



