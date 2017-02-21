Xanthan Gum Market Worth 452.8 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Xanthan Gum Marketby Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals), Function (Thickeners, Stabilizers, Gelling Agents, Fat Replacers, Coating Materials), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by Markets and Markets, the market is projected to reach a value of USD 452.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2016.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Xanthan Gum Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/xanthan-gum-market-171291392.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The market is driven by factors such as change in lifestyles and increase in consumption of convenience food products, and rise in demand for natural and gluten free food products. Additionally, rise in demand for oil & gas is creating new opportunities for the Xanthan Gum Market.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=171291392

The food & beverages segment, by application, is estimated to dominate the Xanthan Gum Market in 2016

The food & beverage segment, by application, is estimated to be the largest market for xanthan gum, in 2016. Increase in use of xanthan gum in dairy, bakery, confectionery, sauces & dressings, meat & poultry, beverages, and many other food applications has positively impacted this market.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=171291392

Thickeners segment is estimated to be the largest market in 2016

The thickeners segment, by function, is estimated to be the largest market in 2016. Increased use of xanthan gum as a thickener in various personal care applications such as shampoos and lotions has been driving its demand over the last few years. Growing demand for xanthan gum in the food & beverages industry for thickening of various food applications such as sauces & toppings, bakery & dairy products, and beverages is expected to increase its demand across the globe.

The dry segment, by form, is estimated to be the largest market in 2016

Xanthan gum in dry form is estimated to be the largest market in 2016. Xanthan gum in its dry form has a high demand in pharmaceutical and personal care companies for the manufacturing of products such as tablets and toothpastes, as its dry form is easier to use than its liquid form; and it also enhances the structure of the product. Xanthan gum powder has remarkable increase in demand in food applications such as salad dressings, bakery products, and frozen foods over the last few years.

North American region is estimated to dominate the Xanthan Gum Market in 2016

The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for xanthan gum in 2016. The increase in use of xanthan gum as an emulsifier, flavor enhancer, stabilizer, thickener, and texturizer in the food industry and growth in concern for healthy diet among consumers is fueling the demand for xanthan gum in the North American market. Major demand for xanthan gum from the oilfield sector has been seen due to continuous rise in oil drilling and shale gas production in the North American region.

The Xanthan Gum Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Solvay (Belgium), Fufeng Group Company Ltd (China), CP Kelco (U.S.), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), Deosen Biochemical Ltd. (China), and Fuerst Day Lawson (U.K.).

Browse related reports:

Guar Gum Market by Grade (Industrial, Food, Pharmacy), Food Grade by Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling, Fat Replacer, Coating), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Meat & Poultry, Beverage, Sauces) & Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/guar-gum-market-177796677.html

Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan, Carrageenan, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar, Locust Bean, Gum Arabic, and CMC), Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling, Fat Replacer, and Coating), Source, Application, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrocolloid-market-1231.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets