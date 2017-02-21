AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER):

Net income for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 was: $364.7 million and $1,046.6 million on a reported basis (US GAAP)

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 were: $2.01 and $5.52 on a reported basis (US GAAP)



The Company's reporting of financial results was changed from prior periods. Going forward, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share will no longer be provided. Please refer to the Appendix for additional detail for this transitional period.

Highlights

458 aircraft transactions executed in 2016, including 126 widebody transactions.

99.5% fleet utilization rate for the full year 2016.

7.4 years average age of owned fleet and 6.4 years average remaining lease term.

98% of new aircraft deliveries through 2018 and 78% through 2019 have been leased.

Over $3 billion of sales closed in 2016.

$9.5 billion of available liquidity.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.7 to 1.

Upgraded to investment grade rating by Moody's.

$49.33 book value per share.

Repurchased 5.7 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2016 for $241 million and 25 million shares in 2016 for $966 million.

Board authorized a new $350 million share repurchase program, which will run through June 30, 2017.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, commented: "AerCap delivered record results in the fourth quarter, finishing off a very successful year for the company. During the fourth quarter, we generated $2.01 of earnings per share and net income of $364.7 million on a reported basis. This results in full year numbers of $5.52 and $1,046.6 million, respectively. We continued to focus on proactive portfolio management initiatives which have resulted in executing over $3 billion in asset sales. This, combined with signing a record 279 lease agreements, illustrates the scale of AerCap's platform and the expertise of its people."

Full Year 2016 Financial Results

Net income of $1,046.6 million, compared with $1,178.7 million for the same period in 2015. Diluted earnings per share of $5.52, compared with $5.72 for the same period in 2015.

Net income and diluted earnings per share decreased due to various items, including sales of older aircraft during 2015 and 2016, which reduced average lease assets by approximately $1.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share was favorably impacted by the repurchase of 40.7 million shares for $1.7 billion during 2015 and 2016.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

Net income of $364.7 million, compared with $264.2 million for the same period in 2015. Diluted earnings per share of $2.01, compared with $1.33 for the same period in 2015.

Net income and diluted earnings per share were driven by higher gains on sale and other non-recurring items, as well as lower AeroTurbine losses.

Components of Net Income/Earnings Per Share

Set forth below are the components of net income and diluted earnings per share.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except share data) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except share data) Components of Net Income Gains on sale and other non-recurring items 115.4 57.0 248.2 194.4 AeroTurbine results, including restructuring related expenses (13.6 (86.2 (123.4 (80.4 Maintenance rights amortization impact (33.6 (16.7 (128.0 (72.8 All other earnings 296.5 310.1 1,049.8 1,137.5 Reported Net Income 364.7 264.2 1,046.6 1,178.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Components of Earnings Per Share Gains on sale and other non-recurring items 0.64 0.29 1.31 0.94 AeroTurbine results, including restructuring related expenses (0.07 (0.43 (0.65 (0.39 Maintenance rights amortization impact (0.19 (0.08 (0.67 (0.35 All other earnings 1.63 1.55 5.53 5.52 Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share 2.01 1.33 5.52 5.72

Gains on sale and other non-recurring items includes gain on sale of assets, income from lease terminations, net insurance proceeds, a gain related to the repayment of a note receivable earlier than expected and gains from the settlement of asset value guarantees. Maintenance rights amortization impact represents the difference between the amortization cost of the maintenance rights asset as compared to depreciation expense if this asset had been classified as flight equipment. Please refer to Notes regarding Financial Information Presented in this Press Release for additional detail.

Revenue and Net Spread

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $ 1,061.8 $ 1,148.8 (8%) $ 4,395.3 $ 4,635.8 (5%) Maintenance rents and other receipts 159.1 136.7 16% 472.3 355.8 33% Lease revenue 1,220.9 1,285.5 (5%) 4,867.6 4,991.6 (2%) Net gain on sale of assets 58.7 43.4 35% 138.5 183.3 (24%) Other income 89.0 9.1 878% 146.0 112.7 30% Total Revenues and other income $ 1,368.6 $ 1,338.0 2% $ 5,152.1 $ 5,287.6 (3%)

Basic lease rents were $1,061.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $1,148.8 million for the same period in 2015. The decrease was primarily due to sales of older aircraft during 2015 and 2016, which reduced average lease assets. Our average lease assets for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $34.2 billion, compared with $35.8 billion for the same period in 2015.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $159.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $136.7 million for the same period in 2015.

Net gain on sale of assets for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $58.7 million, relating to 37 aircraft sold and three aircraft reclassified to finance leases, compared with $43.4 million for the same period in 2015, relating to 22 aircraft sold and three aircraft reclassified to finance leases.

Other income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $89.0 million, compared with $9.1 million for the same period in 2015. Other income for the fourth quarter of 2016 included $73.2 million of non-recurring income from lease terminations and a gain related to the repayment of a note receivable earlier than expected.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) Basic lease rents 1,061.8 1,148.8 (8 4,395.3 4,635.8 (5 Interest expense 252.7 274.4 (8 1,091.9 1,099.9 (1 Adjusted for: Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps 18.6 0.1 14,185 (1.6 (18.1 (91 Adjusted interest expense 271.3 274.5 (1 1,090.3 1,081.8 1 Net interest margin, or net spread 790.5 874.3 (10 3,305.0 3,554.0 (7

As shown in the table above, adjusted interest expense was $271.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $274.5 million for the same period in 2015.

Net spread was $790.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $874.3 million for the same period in 2015. The decrease was primarily impacted by lower average lease assets, lower age of owned fleet and higher average cost of debt. Our average cost of debt increased primarily due to the issuance of new longer-term bonds to replace shorter-term ILFC notes, which had lower reported interest expense as a result of ILFC acquisition purchase accounting.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions) Share-based compensation expenses $ 26.5 $ 25.0 6% $ 102.8 $ 100.2 3% AeroTurbine selling, general and administrative expenses 7.6 16.4 (54%) 43.1 65.2 (34%) AerCap selling, general and administrative expenses 62.7 62.2 1% 205.1 215.9 (5%) Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 96.8 $ 103.6 (7%) $ 351.0 $ 381.3 (8%)

The decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses quarter over quarter was primarily due to the AeroTurbine downsizing.

Other Expenses

Asset impairment was $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2015. Asset impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 primarily related to the lease termination of two aircraft, which was more than offset by $13.4 million of related maintenance rents. Leasing expenses were $143.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $126.3 million for the same period in 2015. Transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses were $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared with $50.8 million for the same period in 2015. Transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2015 primarily represented non-recurring charges related to the downsizing of AeroTurbine.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate was 14.5% during the full year 2016, compared to 13.9% for the same period in 2015. The effective tax rate in any year is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among AerCap's different tax jurisdictions.

Book Value Per Share

December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 % increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except share data) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,524.4 8,349.0 2% Ordinary shares outstanding 176,247,154 200,342,204 (12%) Unvested restricted stock (3,426,810 (3,030,724 13% Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 172,820,344 197,311,480 (12%) Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 49.33 42.31 17%

Financial position December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 % increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except d/e ratio) Total cash (incl. restricted) $ 2,364.6 $ 2,822.5 (16%) Total assets 41,615.5 43,749.5 (5%) Debt 27,717.0 29,641.9 (6%) Total liabilities 33,033.2 35,323.7 (6%) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,524.4 8,349.0 2% Total equity 8,582.3 8,425.8 2% Adjusted debt (*) 24,931.6 26,488.8 (6%) Adjusted equity (*) 9,332.3 9,175.8 2% Adjusted debt/equity ratio (*) 2.7 to 1 2.9 to 1 (7%) (*) Refer to Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release for details relating to the adjustments

As of December 31, 2016, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,566 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed (including aircraft owned by AerDragon, a non-consolidated joint venture). The average age of our owned fleet as of December 31, 2016 was 7.4 years and the average remaining contracted lease term was 6.4 years.

Share Repurchase Program

We have authorized a new $350 million share repurchase program, which will run through June 30, 2017. Repurchases under the program may be made through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable U.S. federal securities laws. The timing of repurchases and the exact number of shares of common stock to be purchased will be determined by the Company's management, in its discretion, and will depend upon market conditions and other factors. The program will be funded using the Company's cash on hand and cash generated from operations. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

In connection with the ILFC transaction, we have recognized maintenance rights intangible assets associated with existing leases on the legacy ILFC aircraft and we are expensing these assets during the remaining lease terms. The maintenance rights amortization impact represents the difference between expensing the maintenance rights intangible assets on a more accelerated basis during the remaining lease terms as compared to expensing these assets on a straight-line basis over the remaining economic life of the aircraft.

The following is a definition of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio. This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants.

December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except d/e ratio) Debt 27,717 29,642 Adjusted for: Cash and cash equivalents (2,035 (2,403 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (750 (750 Adjusted debt 24,932 26,489 Equity 8,582 8,426 Adjusted for: 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 750 750 Adjusted equity 9,332 9,176 Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.7 to 1 2.9 to 1

Net interest margin, or net spread (refer to second table under Revenue and Net Spread section of this press release). This measure is the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. This measure reflects the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates, utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Conference Call

In connection with the earnings release, management will host an earnings conference call today, Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 719 325 2213 or (International) +353 1 246 5621 and referencing code 9184593 at least 5 minutes before start time, or by visiting AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investor Relations".

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for one year. For further details and to register for this event please email: aercap@instinctif.com.

For further information, contact Brian Canniffe: +353 1 418 0461 (bcanniffe@aercap.com) or Mark Walter (Instinctif Partners): +44 20 7457 2020 (aercap@instinctif.com).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of December 31, 2016, 1,566 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,035,447 2,403,098 Restricted cash 329,180 419,447 Trade receivables 64,923 106,794 Flight equipment held for operating leases, net 31,501,973 32,219,494 Maintenance rights intangible and lease premium, net 2,167,925 3,139,045 Flight equipment held for sale 107,392 71,055 Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 755,882 469,198 Prepayments on flight equipment 3,265,979 3,300,426 Other intangibles, net 397,101 461,006 Deferred income tax assets 210,498 161,193 Other assets 779,206 998,743 Total Assets 41,615,506 43,749,499 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,132,536 1,239,199 Accrued maintenance liability 2,750,576 3,185,794 Lessee deposit liability 859,099 891,454 Debt 27,716,999 29,641,863 Deferred income tax liabilities 574,032 365,380 Total liabilities 33,033,242 35,323,690 Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015;187,847,345 and 203,411,207 ordinary shares issued and 176,247,154 and 200,342,204 ordinary shares outstanding(including 3,426,810 and 3,030,724 unvested restricted stock) as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively 2,282 2,457 Additional paid-in capital 4,505,019 5,026,993 Treasury shares, at cost (11,600,191 and 3,069,003 ordinary shares as of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, respectively) (490,092 (146,312 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,769 (6,307 Accumulated retained earnings 4,509,007 3,472,132 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,524,447 8,348,963 Non-controlling interest 57,817 76,846 Total Equity 8,582,264 8,425,809 Total Liabilities and Equity 41,615,506 43,749,499

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenues and other income Lease revenue 1,220,872 1,285,446 4,867,623 4,991,551 Net gain on sale of assets 58,681 43,445 138,522 183,328 Other income 89,004 9,123 145,986 112,676 Total Revenues and other income 1,368,557 1,338,014 5,152,131 5,287,555 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 433,533 471,719 1,791,336 1,843,003 Asset impairment 11,428 980 81,607 16,335 Interest expense 252,679 274,410 1,091,861 1,099,884 Leasing expenses 143,306 126,309 582,530 522,413 Transaction, integration and restructuring related expenses 8,272 50,814 53,389 58,913 Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,768 103,579 351,012 381,308 Total Expenses 945,986 1,027,811 3,951,735 3,921,856 Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 422,571 310,203 1,200,396 1,365,699 Provision for income taxes (60,712 (47,311 (173,496 (189,805 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 3,556 1,820 12,616 1,278 Net income 365,415 264,712 1,039,516 1,177,172 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest (765 (503 7,114 1,558 Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V 364,650 264,209 1,046,630 1,178,730 Basic earnings per share 2.07 1.34 5.64 5.78 Diluted earnings per share 2.01 1.33 5.52 5.72 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 175,871,138 197,310,382 185,514,370 203,850,828 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 181,223,598 199,266,901 189,682,036 206,224,135

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 Net income 1,039,516 1,177,172 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,791,336 1,843,003 Asset impairment 81,607 16,335 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 55,768 45,582 Amortization of lease premium intangibles 19,836 23,042 Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt (335,998 (442,972 Accretion of fair value adjustment on deposits and maintenance liabilities 55,210 76,246 Maintenance rights write off 652,111 628,643 Maintenance liability release to income (421,332 (243,809 Net gain on sale of assets (138,522 (183,328 Deferred income taxes 161,340 110,353 Restructuring related expenses 33,588 49,311 Other 121,700 90,074 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 40,065 48,468 Other assets 257,190 88,418 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (32,183 33,502 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,381,232 3,360,040 Purchase of flight equipment (2,892,731 (2,772,110 Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets 2,366,242 1,568,235 Prepayments on flight equipment (947,419 (791,546 Collections of finance and sales-type leases 74,207 54,975 Movement in restricted cash 90,267 297,941 Other (21,678 (73,400 Net cash used in investing activities (1,331,112 (1,715,905 Issuance of debt 3,642,166 3,913,840 Repayment of debt (5,213,724 (4,043,743 Debt issuance costs paid (34,687 (49,417 Maintenance payments received 794,711 776,488 Maintenance payments returned (505,407 (558,477 Security deposits received 201,970 171,408 Security deposits returned (270,575 (144,445 Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders (10,501 Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation (1,021,119 (793,945 Net cash used in financing activities (2,417,166 (728,291 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (367,046 915,844 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (605 (3,115 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,403,098 1,490,369 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,035,447 2,403,098

Appendix

Following the SEC's issuance of updated guidance on the use of non-GAAP financial measures, the Company will no longer report adjusted net income. Below are reconciliations of reported net income to adjusted net income and reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings share, as previously reported, which is provided as a final transitional disclosure.

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) 2016 2015 % increase/ (decrease) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except share data) (U.S. dollar amounts in millions except share data) Net income 364.7 264.2 38 1,046.6 1,178.7 (11 Adjusted for: - Eliminate reported maintenance right expense 94.5 85.0 11 381.6 348.4 10 - Establish adjusted maintenance right expense (56.2 (66.0 (15 (235.4 (265.2 (11 Maintenance rights adjustment 38.3 19.0 102 146.2 83.2 76 AeroTurbine pre-tax results including restructuring related expenses 13.6 83.4 (84 123.3 74.0 67 Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps (18.6 (0.1 18,500 1.6 18.1 (91 ILFC transaction and integration related expenses 1.5 NA 9.6 NA Income tax impact of above adjustments (2.5 0.3 NA (18.3 (7.4 147 Adjusted net income 395.5 368.3 7 1,299.4 1,356.2 (4 Reported earnings per share diluted 2.01 1.33 51 5.52 5.72 (3 Adjusted for: - Eliminate reported maintenance right expense 0.52 0.42 2.01 1.69 19 - Establish adjusted maintenance right expense (0.31 (0.33 (1.24 (1.29 (4 Maintenance rights adjustment 0.21 0.09 133 0.77 0.40 93 AeroTurbine pre-tax results including restructuring related expenses 0.07 0.42 (83 0.65 0.36 81 Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps (0.10 NA 0.01 0.09 (89 ILFC transaction and integration related expenses 0.01 NA 0.05 NA Income tax impact of above adjustments (0.01 NA (0.10 (0.04 150 Adjusted earnings per share diluted 2.18 1.85 18 6.85 6.58 4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005782/en/

Contacts:

AerCap

For Investors:

Brian Canniffe, +353 1 418 0461

Head of Investor Relations

bcanniffe@aercap.com

or

For Media:

Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com