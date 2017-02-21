Hollywood Hideaway and 16th Century Florentine Palace Among Newest Additions to Elite Roster

The canals of Venice, the beaches of St. Tropez and the world-famous Champs-Élysées were just the beginning for Luxe Collection by L.E. Hotels. The global hospitality brand's premier collection continues to impress with two new installments in sunny Southern California and the Italian countryside.

As with all properties in the Luxe Collection, the two newest additions offer an authentic guest experience with the finest services and amenities, and reside in the most prime locations across the world. By joining L.E. Hotels, these one-of-a-kind properties will directly benefit from extensive revenue management and marketing services.

Hotels added to the Luxe Collection include:

Palazzo Magnani Feroni Florence, Italy: Dating back to the 16th century, the elegant Palazzo Magnani Feroni was once home to Florentine nobility where countless high society gatherings and balls were held among the same tapestries, chandeliers and frescos that still adorn the property today. Following an extensive renovation, guests can now experience the ancient splendor of Florentine life with the perks of modern technology. Each of the 12 opulent suites feature wireless high-speed Internet, satellite flat-screen televisions and period furniture to instantly transport guests to the height of the Renaissance, while enjoying the needed amenities of today. Other amenities include a fitness center and complimentary Italian breakfast, served by white-gloved waiters.

The Garland North Hollywood, Calif.: Located near some of Hollywood's most iconic landmarks and big studios like Warner Brothers and Universal, The Garland is the perfect urban hideaway. For the second year in a row The Garland has been included in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, earning the accolade of Top 12 Hotels in Los Angeles. Its mid-century modern style and warm décor give a nod to the property's original owner, legendary Hollywood actress Beverly Garland. The accommodations range from Deluxe Rooms, perfect for business trips, to Family Suites, which include a separate nook for kids. While staying at the retro-chic boutique hotel, guests can enjoy complimentary wine tastings, movies in the property's screening room and courtyard games. Reverse happy hour also takes place daily at The Front Yard, the property's on-site restaurant, which showcases Los Angeles' diverse food culture in a casual and comfortable setting.

All properties are available for booking now at: www.lehotels.com. For a full listing of Luxe Collection by L.E. Hotels, visit: https://www.lehotels.com/luxe/

About L.E. Hotels:

L.E. Hotels is a global representation hospitality brand that represents a "limited edition" collection of independently owned and operated properties in 18 countries. These properties feature signature characteristics and one-of-a-kind individuality rarely found among large hotel chains. Each hotel has its own unique personality, is often located near historical sites, and has compelling design and authentic architectural elements. L.E. Hotels provides its member properties an undisputed global sales advantage through its 12 international sales offices. L.E. Hotels is committed to maximizing business opportunities for each of its members. Properties benefit from an extensive variety of valuable reservations and marketing services, all of which increase each hotel's viability, visibility and sales. L.E. Hotels, www.lehotels.com, is a brand of Harkham Hospitality, Inc.

