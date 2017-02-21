NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 --



WHO:

Crowded, the rapidly growing online sourcing and engagement platform for tech jobs co-founded by Howie Schwartz, Joe Rubin and Mark Roth

WHAT:

Will host its next Tech Jobs Meetup, featuring panel speakers from leading employers.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. EST

WHERE:

The DiMenna Center for Classical Music

450 West 37th Street

New York, NY

DETAILS:

Pre-registration is required for this free event, which is attended by hiring managers and qualified job candidates from the New York City area. This month's panel speakers include Benjamin Cheung, Technical Recruiting Partner at Soundcloud, Michelle Heng, Senior Technical Recruiter at Meetup, Lindsay Holmes, Senior Technical Recruiter at Sailthru, Natalie Davidzon, Senior Technical Recruiter and LiveIntent and DeQuaina Washington, Recruitment Coordinator at JW Player. These employers -- and more -- will be presenting their job openings to Crowded's engaged community of tech job seekers.

Record-breaking attendance is anticipated at this month's event. Enabling tech job seekers to connect with hiring employers while meeting other industry professionals and discovering new tech job opportunities in an informal setting, Crowded's popular networking events take place on the last Wednesday of every month at various locations throughout New York City. Demand to attend these events is high, so employers and job seekers are encouraged to register as soon as possible for the February 28th event.

About Crowded

Based in New York City, Crowded enables employers to find the elusive tech purple squirrel, quickly and at no cost. Job seekers can use Crowded's application to build their profile, get recognized for their skills and abilities, and chat directly with hiring managers via text, Facebook or email. With Crowded, everyone can get hired and get to work.

In 2016, Crowded raised $3.3M of financing from Tokalon Ventures, ARC Angel Fund, Gambit Ventures, Early-Stage.NYC, Elevate Innovation Partners and several Angel Investors. For more information, visit www.crowded.com.