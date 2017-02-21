WESTON, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 --Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: PFWI), a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities, announces today that the Company has formally signed a Letter of Intent with Twisted Lab, LLC to become the exclusive distributor for their cannabis products throughout Europe. In addition, PFWI will facilitate the building of a premier international sales and marketing distribution network throughout the sovereign states of Europe that will be mutually beneficial for both Petrone Worldwide and Twisted Lab. Twisted Lab is a leader in the cannabis market with their silicone water pipe line which will be distributed by PFWI.

Victor Petrone, CEO and founder of PFWI, says, "We are very pleased to be in business with a company such as Twisted Lab as they truly have revolutionized the cannabis industry with their innovative product line. Petrone Worldwide is going to provide Twisted Lab the logistics and distribution network it needs to break into several new completely untapped markets in Europe. Both companies will see dramatic increases in both activity and brand awareness due to this partnership."

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. will continue to update both the public and shareholders as the Company formalizes their deal with Twisted Lab and begins international distribution of their products.

About Twisted Lab, LLC:

Twisted Lab, LLC is a nationally recognized leader in the cannabis market with the introduction of their pipes and water pipes made entirely out of silicone. For more information visit www.thetwistedlab.com

About Petrone Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: PFWI):

Petrone Worldwide, Inc. is a leader in the hospitality industry with global operations capabilities. Now providing third party logistics for overseas manufacturing companies attempting to sell their goods in North America, PFWI sells and markets products under its own proprietary name and acts as distributor for a wide variety of companies to the hospitality trade. For more information visit www.petroneworldwide.com.

