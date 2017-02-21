ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com), a leader in advanced visualization and enterprise medical image viewing solutions, is demonstrating their Within Image Analysis (WIA ' ) Cloud* machine learning solution this week at Healthcare Information & Management Systems Society (HIMSS17) Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida. WIA Cloud aims to accelerate and automate image interpretation & advanced post-processing tasks using artificial intelligence to eliminate repetitive operator tasks.

WIA Cloud is a platform that can provide access to closed-loop, semi-automated ground-truth machine learning engines and artificial intelligence algorithms. This platform will have the ability to rapidly impact clinical applications and deliver customized workflow enhancements by providing a wide range of artificial intelligence and machine learning engines that identify, categorize and characterize images. The platform will integrate to 3 rd party applications and learn end-user behaviors, all the while allowing physicians to independently validate the macro-level indications of each engine's output.

"We are merely at the ground floor of what WIA Cloud can offer. We are extremely optimistic about its broad potential and direct impact to imaging workflow. As we continue to grow the application spectrum, we see immediate opportunities to apply this science in the areas of stroke patient triage, complex cardiac MR interpretation automation and specific types of analysis tools that are not achievable with more common deterministic methods of image analysis", said Jeff Sorenson, President and CEO of TeraRecon. Jeff continued, "WIA Cloud is a game changer for TeraRecon because it allows us to innovate faster and to do so in a more inclusive way with other industry partners. It holds the potential to redefine the future of advanced visualization and intelligent image review."

In addition, the company today announced the full general-availability release of its turbo-performance Volume Pro® (VP) CUDA® interface layer readying the platform for nVidia CUDA® GPUs and eliminating the need for previously required proprietary hardware. All current and future customers will have the opportunity to affordably upgrade to this new technology, which provides a 400% increase in system performance.

Currently, TeraRecon's iNtuition' advanced visualization platform is on display running both VP CUDA and a prototype WIA Cloud engine that suggests image classifications on Cardiac MR studies, as well as other engines and features, at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando, booth #1475.

*WIA Cloud is currently in development as an application of iNtuition Cloud

About TeraRecon (www.terarecon.com)

TeraRecon is the largest independent, vendor neutral medical image viewing solution provider with a focus on advanced image processing innovation. TeraRecon iNtuition and iNteract+ solutions advance the accessibility, performance, clinical functionality and medical imaging workflow throughout many areas of the healthcare ecosystem. The company provides world class advanced visualization 3D post-processing tools, as well as a spectrum of enterprise medical image viewing, diagnostic interpretation, image sharing, interoperability and collaboration solutions. TeraRecon is a privately-held company with its world headquarters in Foster City, California with major offices in Acton, MA, Durham, NC, Frankfurt, Germany and Tokyo, Japan.

