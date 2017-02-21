Anlit Launches Vegetarian Curcumin Gummy

TEL AVIV, Israel, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Allergen-free turmeric gummy to launch at Vitafoods

Anlit Ltd., part of the Maabarot Products Ltd., launches vegetarian curcumin gummies for consumers seeking curcumin supplement alternatives. Anlit will present this supplement and other novel products at Vitafoods Europe-FPE, May 9-11, 2017, in Geneva.

The new turmeric gummy supplement contains natural colourants, without preservatives or artificial colours. It has a delicious natural orange flavour, presented in either a teddy bear or star shape.

Most gummies contain gelatin, but the growing demand for vegetarian products, together with the fact that all Anlit products are certified kosher and halal, led the company to replace gelatin with pectin.

Anlit's gummy technology overcomes the challenges of the unpleasant flavor and aroma associated with many curcumin supplements. It provides a tasty, healthy solution for kids and adults. Anlit uses a unique technology to produce the pectin-based turmeric gummy by using a clean, starch-free, molding system forming a tender, textured gum.

"There are only a few turmeric gummies in the marketplace, but Anlit's unique technology allows for the incorporation of a substantial dose of curcumin-30 mg-in synergy with 150 mcg of piperine per gummy, without affecting taste or texture," says Shai Karlinski, VP of sales and marketing for Anlit. "I encourage Vitafoods' visitors to come to our booth and taste these delightful, healthful gummies."

The turmeric gummy is an easy and fun way to consume a beneficial curcumin dosage, without the need to swallow tablets or capsules. "Consumers are concerned about additives such as synthetic colourants or preservatives and so are more likely to buy our gummies," adds Karlinski. "The gummies are available to retailers and food supplement manufacturers for marketing under a private label."

Anlit Ltd. is a subsidiary of Maabarot Products, Israel, a public company traded on the TASE. The company continues to strengthen its competitive lead through cutting-edge advancements and the creation of high-quality products. Anlit is an innovative manufacturer of a broad range of dietary supplements developed for children and adult. Anlit products are gluten-free and nut-free. All products are GMP, FSSC, ISO 9001:2000 and HACCP compliant, as well as kosher and halal certified.

