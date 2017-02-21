Starhome Mach & Stream Technologies Deliver Best-of-Breed IoT Connectivity Management Platform

ZURICH, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IoT Connectivity Lifecycle Management Provides MNOs With a New Competitive Edge

Starhome Mach, a global leader in mobile inter-carrier roaming, anti-fraud and IoT connectivity services, and Stream Technologies, a world leader in IoT connectivity enablement, are assisting Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) with the launch and acceleration of their IoT services. Their new solution provides MNOs with complete visibility and control of all IoT device connections, significantly strengthening their local and global competitive advantages.

Starhome Mach, which already services 300 mobile network operators with global network, roaming and clearing technologies, and Stream, with more than 700 IoT-related enterprise clients, have combined their technologies and expertise to deliver a groundbreaking IoT connectivity lifecycle management solution for MNOs.



They deliver the most robust, easy-to-deploy, innovative and cost-effective solution to help MNOs differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded IoT connectivity space. The solution combines Stream's API-based connectivity enablement and monitoring and control technologies with Starhome Mach's core network-based connectivity insight and smart steering technologies, as well as Starhome Mach's complete IoT clearing services.

"Starhome Mach's years of experience helping MNOs around the world manage and strengthen their core networks makes them a powerful technology partner," said Nigel Chadwick, CEO of Stream. "Together, we're providing MNOs and enterprises a complete set of tools necessary to rapidly expand their IoT capabilities."

Starhome Mach's new IoT Connectivity Lifecycle Management, powered by Stream's IoT-X, is immediately available to all MNOs worldwide. The real-time solution delivers the lowest TCO and the highest levels of service continuity, bringing a complete visibility and control layer to the MNOs and their enterprise customers.

Companies using the solution will be able to manage and monitor millions of SIMs and IoT devices, gaining complete self-care, from initial mass provisioning to long-term administration, such as remote management, SIM resets, and software upgrades.

"Stream has been in the IoT business for more than 17 years, so they understand the needs of the enterprises and possess deep expertise in IoT connectivity management," said Itai Margalit, CEO of Starhome Mach. "Meanwhile, we know exactly what MNOs need, so together, we're delivering the best possible IoT connectivity management solution available."

Starhome Mach will be available to demonstrate and discuss the solution at MWC 2017, Hall 7, Stand 7F51.

About Starhome Mach

Starhome Mach enables seamless and secure roaming and IoT connectivity. In 1999 Starhome Mach revolutionized the Mobile industry with the introduction of its game changing international roaming solutions. With an exceptional customer base that encompasses more than 300 mobile network operators in over 130 countries, including 24 leading telecom groups, Starhome Mach provides a comprehensive portfolio of value-added global roaming for wholesale and retail, clearing, IoT connectivity and real-time anti-fraud solutions. Starhome Mach's innovative solutions overcome the complex challenges and unexpected obstacles of the hyper-connected world to drive real-time business impact and deliver outstanding user experience. Simple as that.



For more information about Starhome Mach, visit starhomemach.com.

About Stream

Stream Technologies is a leading software & data transit innovator in the IoT (Internet of Things) space.

Stream's core offering comprises of the following three elements:

Platform as a Service for the IoT.

Global cellular and satellite IoT connectivity.

LoRaWAN' network server.

With geographically distributed points-of-presence, Stream enables in excess of 700 global enterprises, including companies listed on the London Stock Exchange and Fortune 500 List.

Starhome Mach Press Contact

Amy Kenigsberg

K2 Global Communications

amy@k2-gc.com

1-913-440-4072 (+7 GMT)

