As the volume of autonomy increases in a particular system, the probability of failure of the system is also increased manifold. This increase in risk calls for a complete survey and analysis of the risk that might affect the system during the course of the mission.

This study considers each of the components used in the system and all possible reasons for its failure and this data is used for the building of the framework. The possible solutions that can be provided to mitigate the errors are used for training and learning purposes. Through this framework development an autonomous system can be trained to take decision and work without external controller or support.

This risk analysis studies can be done on various basis. The individual components of a system can be analyzed for its risk causes. This report gives a brief about the risk analysis techniques and the process, the types of underwater systems, the technologies used in them, and the risk factors involved in its course of action.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Foreword

2. Introduction

3. The Underwater vehicle concept

4. Prominent parts

5. Navigation technologies

6. The Risk analysis concept

7. Effects of failure of individual components

8. Reasons for system failure

9. Safety assessment

10. Elements of risk analysis

11. Study Objective

12. Scope of assessment

13. Technical Approach

14. Resources

15. Methodology

16. Levels of Analysis

17. Types of Risk Assessment

18. Hazard Identification

19. Applications

20. Significant advances in underwater systems

21. Market analysis

22. Studies required

23. Development of AUV's

24. The Future of AUV Technology

25. AUV usage over the years

26. Case analysis

27. Current and future usage

28. Conclusion

29. Reference links

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Elektronik Group GmbH

Bluefin Robotics Corporation

Boston Engineering Corporation

ECA Group

Fugro N.V.

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Kongsberg Maritime AS

MIT Labs

OceanServer Technology, Inc.

SaaB Group

Teledyne Gavia Ehf.

