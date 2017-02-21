Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Risk Assessment in Underwater Systems" report to their offering.
As the volume of autonomy increases in a particular system, the probability of failure of the system is also increased manifold. This increase in risk calls for a complete survey and analysis of the risk that might affect the system during the course of the mission.
This study considers each of the components used in the system and all possible reasons for its failure and this data is used for the building of the framework. The possible solutions that can be provided to mitigate the errors are used for training and learning purposes. Through this framework development an autonomous system can be trained to take decision and work without external controller or support.
This risk analysis studies can be done on various basis. The individual components of a system can be analyzed for its risk causes. This report gives a brief about the risk analysis techniques and the process, the types of underwater systems, the technologies used in them, and the risk factors involved in its course of action.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Foreword
2. Introduction
3. The Underwater vehicle concept
4. Prominent parts
5. Navigation technologies
6. The Risk analysis concept
7. Effects of failure of individual components
8. Reasons for system failure
9. Safety assessment
10. Elements of risk analysis
11. Study Objective
12. Scope of assessment
13. Technical Approach
14. Resources
15. Methodology
16. Levels of Analysis
17. Types of Risk Assessment
18. Hazard Identification
19. Applications
20. Significant advances in underwater systems
21. Market analysis
22. Studies required
23. Development of AUV's
24. The Future of AUV Technology
25. AUV usage over the years
26. Case analysis
27. Current and future usage
28. Conclusion
29. Reference links
Companies Mentioned
Atlas Elektronik Group GmbH
Bluefin Robotics Corporation
Boston Engineering Corporation
ECA Group
Fugro N.V.
International Submarine Engineering Ltd.
Kongsberg Maritime AS
MIT Labs
OceanServer Technology, Inc.
SaaB Group
Teledyne Gavia Ehf.
