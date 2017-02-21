Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lean Six Sigma Green Belt" conference to their offering.

The Objective of the Course is to give participants an overview of the Six Sigma and Lean concepts and tools, including Six Sigma deployment practices, project development, and the DMAIC problem-solving approach. Once you've completed this program, you'll be ready to successfully participate in a Lean Six Sigma team.

The Six Sigma process encompasses all aspects of a business; including management, service delivery, and design, production and customer satisfaction. As a philosophy, Six Sigma drives business culture and requires a nearly flawless execution of key processes, making Six Sigma a high standard for companies and individuals to achieve.

By reducing process variation, Six Sigma frees an organization to focus on improving process capability. As sigma levels increase, the cost of poor quality decreases and profitability increases. This is why Six Sigma is highly associated with the delivery of consistent, world-class quality

Certified Course with the process to gain certification:

Complete the course

Sit an exam at the end of the course Theory

Be involved in and complete the case study during the week Practical

Qualification: IASSC Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Who Should Attend:

Business Professionals in both Service Industries and Manufacturing Industries

Agenda:

Key points will consist of:

Define

Introduction to Define

Project Planning

Process Management

The Voice of the Customer

Define Summary

Measure

Introduction to Measure

Data Collection

Graphical Statistics for Continuous Data

Graphical Statistics for Discrete Data

Variation Concepts

Process Capability

Measure Summary

Analyse

Introduction to Analyse

Process Analysis

Cause Effect

Introduction to Minitab

Minitab Exercises

Analyse Summary

