Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lean Six Sigma Green Belt" conference to their offering.
The Objective of the Course is to give participants an overview of the Six Sigma and Lean concepts and tools, including Six Sigma deployment practices, project development, and the DMAIC problem-solving approach. Once you've completed this program, you'll be ready to successfully participate in a Lean Six Sigma team.
The Six Sigma process encompasses all aspects of a business; including management, service delivery, and design, production and customer satisfaction. As a philosophy, Six Sigma drives business culture and requires a nearly flawless execution of key processes, making Six Sigma a high standard for companies and individuals to achieve.
By reducing process variation, Six Sigma frees an organization to focus on improving process capability. As sigma levels increase, the cost of poor quality decreases and profitability increases. This is why Six Sigma is highly associated with the delivery of consistent, world-class quality
Certified Course with the process to gain certification:
Complete the course
Sit an exam at the end of the course Theory
Be involved in and complete the case study during the week Practical
Qualification: IASSC Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
Who Should Attend:
Business Professionals in both Service Industries and Manufacturing Industries
Agenda:
Key points will consist of:
Define
Introduction to Define
Project Planning
Process Management
The Voice of the Customer
Define Summary
Measure
Introduction to Measure
Data Collection
Graphical Statistics for Continuous Data
Graphical Statistics for Discrete Data
Variation Concepts
Process Capability
Measure Summary
Analyse
Introduction to Analyse
Process Analysis
Cause Effect
Introduction to Minitab
Minitab Exercises
Analyse Summary
For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9pm5p8/lean_six_sigma
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005829/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Personnel and Human Resources, Professional Development and Training