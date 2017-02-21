Tobii AB - Johan Wilsby new CFO of Tobii

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Tobii has appointed Johan Wilsby as new CFO and member of Tobii's group management team. Johan has many years of experience as CFO or finance director for technology and publicly listed companies, including Fingerprint Cards, Transmode, Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft.

"Johan has a solid and relevant background experience from several large international technology companies. I look forward to further developing Tobii finance operations along with Johan and wish him a warm welcome to Tobii," said Henrik Eskilsson, CEO of Tobii.

Johan Wilsby's most recent position is with Fingerprint Cards where he has been CFO since 2015. Before that he was CFO at Transmode, finance director at Hewlett-Packard in the Nordic and Baltic countries and finance director for Western Europe at Microsoft.

Johan Wilsby succeeds Esben Olesen who will leave Tobii in March, as previously announced in the interim report for the third quarter of 2016. He will assume office at the latest by August this year.

