Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Report 2015-2021: Pharmaceutical Treatments, Market Size & Key Market Participants - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Gastrointestinal Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for gastrointestinal disorder therapeutics and diagnostics reached $49.6 billion in 2015. This market is expected to grow from nearly $51.8 billion in 2016 to $63.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2016-2021.

This report provides an overview of the global markets for gastrointestinal therapeutics and diagnostics. It provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021. It also analyses of therapeutics currently on the market as well as potential products and classes of products that are likely to have a significant impact.



This report is designed to provide an in-depth look at the therapeutic and diagnostic options of various gastrointestinal disorders. The geographic scope of the report is global, with particular emphasis on the key markets such as the U.S. and the European Union Five (EU5). The estimated market data is also global in nature, with geographic segments such as the U.S., EU and Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides a brief overview of the gastrointestinal system, which provides an introduction to the disorders of the gastrointestinal system; cites risk factors, where applicable; presents current pharmaceutical treatments, market size and key market participants (both prescription and OTC); and presents potential treatments in R&D, potential market size and future market entrants.



Allergan Plc

Ardelyx Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca

Celgene Corp.

Clovis Oncology

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ELI Lilly And Company

Glaxosmithkline

Horizon Pharma Plc

Immunogenx

Immunomedics

Merck & Co.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New Link Genetics

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Roche

Sanofi

Shire

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synthetic Biologics

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals



