Global Protective Relay Market Forecast to 2025 - By End User, Voltage Range, Protection & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Protective Relay Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Protective Relay Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $6.3 billion by 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

Alstom S.A.

Basler Electric

Cooper Industries

ERL Phase Power Technologies Ltd.

Eaton Corporation

Fanox Electronics

General Electric

Littelfuse Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NR Electric Co. Ltd.

SEL Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Protective Relay Market, By End User



5 Protective Relay Market, By Voltage Range



6 Protective Relay Market, By Protection



7 Protective Relay Market, By Geography



8 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/frtb4m/global_protective

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





