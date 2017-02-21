Global Automotive Suspension Market Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By System, Architecture, Damping Type, Channel, Component, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Suspension Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automotive Suspension Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $84.8 billion by 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Regional Analysis:

North America:



US

Canada

Mexico



Europe:



France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia



Middle East:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East



Latin America:



Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



Rest of the World:



Africa

Caribbean



Companies Mentioned



BWI Group

Bose Corporation

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Eaton Corporation Plc

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

KYB Corporation

LORD Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

Porsche Cars North America, Inc

Quanser Inc.

Tanabe USA Inc.

Inc. ThyssenKrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

ZF Sachs AG



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Automotive Suspension Market, By System



5 Automotive Suspension Market, By Architecture



6 Automotive Suspension Market, By Damping Type



7 Automotive Suspension Market, By Channel



8 Automotive Suspension Market, By Component



9 Automotive Suspension Market, By Application



10 Automotive Suspension Market, By Geography



11 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k6x77j/global_automotive

