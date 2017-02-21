Global Automotive Suspension Market Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By System, Architecture, Damping Type, Channel, Component, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Suspension Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Automotive Suspension Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $84.8 billion by 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Regional Analysis:
North America:
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe:
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Rest of Asia
Middle East:
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East
Latin America:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World:
- Africa
- Caribbean
Companies Mentioned
- BWI Group
- Bose Corporation
- Continental AG
- Daimler AG
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
- KYB Corporation
- LORD Corporation
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A
- Porsche Cars North America, Inc
- Quanser Inc.
- Tanabe USA Inc.
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- ZF Sachs AG
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Automotive Suspension Market, By System
5 Automotive Suspension Market, By Architecture
6 Automotive Suspension Market, By Damping Type
7 Automotive Suspension Market, By Channel
8 Automotive Suspension Market, By Component
9 Automotive Suspension Market, By Application
10 Automotive Suspension Market, By Geography
11 Leading Companies
